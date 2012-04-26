US STOCKS-S&P steady after data; Exxon, Aetna drop

* Exxon and Aetna both fall after earnings
* Jobless claims fall less than expected
* Citrix rallies on earnings, analyst comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P and Nasdaq both 0.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. stocks edged higher in
choppy trade on Thursday as another batch of positive earnings
and a strong housing report put equities on track for a third
straight day of gains.
While most corporate results topped expectations, some
high-profile misses, including from Exxon and Aetna, kept a lid
on gains.
Pending home sales rose to a near two-year high in March,
but investors also had to contend with data showing a stumbling
labor recovery as weekly initial jobless claims fell slightly
but missed forecasts.
With 254 companies S&P 500 companies reporting, more than 72
percent have topped estimates, according to Thomson Reuters
data. A big beat from Apple Inc drove Wednesday's
rally, which gave the Nasdaq its best day of the year.
Weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp and online jobs
recruiter Monster Worldwide Inc both had higher-than
expected net. Monster jumped 15.6 percent to $9.43, while
Lockheed added 1.1 percent to $91.99.
But Exxon Mobil Corp and Aetna Inc posted
lower earnings, a nd United Parcel Service Inc's revenues
missed expectations.
Exxon fell 1.8 percent to $85.33, Aetna slid 10.4 percent to
$44.20 and UPS lost 3.2 percent to $77.07.
"These are among the first blue chips to really miss this
season, and that's putting some pressure on us," said Timothy
Hoyle, director of research at Haverford Investments in Radnor,
Pennsylvania.
"I think earnings are enough to support a higher market,
perhaps up to 1,450 (for the S&P), but the focus today is on who
is and isn't delivering, compared to expectations."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 61.11 points,
or 0.47 percent, at 13,151.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
put on 2.57 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,393.26. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 6.44 points, or 0.21
percent, at 3,036.07.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, grappling with a bribery probe
at its Mexican operation, was one of the top gainers on the Dow,
climbing 2.6 percent to $58.86. The retailer remains down 5.5
percent for the week.
Wednesday's rally helped to purge much of April's losses
brought on by investors' worries over prospects of a seasonally
weak market in May as well as signs Europe's debt crisis was
getting worse.
The S&P 500 was back above its 50-day moving average after
the level was fiercely contested. Stocks pulled back as much as
4.2 percent from yearly highs in early April.
Colgate-Palmolive Co slipped 0.9 percent to $98.71,
even as sales topped expectations, while PepsiCo Inc
took off 0.3 percent at $66.48 after earnings fell slightly but
still topped estimates.
Shares of Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest
appliance maker, dropped 4.6 percent to $65.75 after sales
declined and it missed estimates.
On the upside, Citrix Systems Inc surged 10.5
percent to $85.81 a day after reporting strong net income,
prompting analysts to raise estimates for the business software
company.