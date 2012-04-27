US STOCKS-Futures point higher as April rout turns rally

* Amazon surges after results
* Ford profit tops view, shares up early
* Procter & Gamble earnings fall, shares off
* Futures up: Dow 32 pts, S&P 4.4 pts, Nasdaq 13.75 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. stocks were on track for
a fourth day of gains on Friday, with Amazon the latest company
to extend an earnings-driven rally that has erased most of
April's losses and left investors eyeing a return to a new
recovery high.
Amazon.com Inc's profit and sales beat expectation
as North America Media revenue, which includes books, DVDs and
music, rose 17 percent The stock jumped 17.8 percent to $230.51
in premarket trade.
U.S. economic growth cooled more than expected in the first
quarter, according to a government report, offsetting some of
the optimism but was not enough to turn the market around. Gross
domestic product expanded at a 2.2 percent annual rate, while
investors expected 2.5 percent.
"I don't think it is terribly surprising. We had been
expecting something like this, something sub 2.5 percent
growth," said Steven Baffico, chief executive At Four Wood
Capital Partners in New York.
"There's nothing catastrophic happening, this is just slow
growth and this underscores that the economy is on sound footing
but nothing more."
With 254 companies in the S&P 500 reporting, more than 72
percent have topped estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data
as of Thursday. A big beat from Apple Inc drove
Wednesday's rally, which gave the Nasdaq its best day of the
year.
Online travel agency Expedia Inc topped estimates
for profit growth as worldwide hotel revenue increased. Its
shares gained about 20 percent to $39.09.
S&P 500 futures rose 4.4 percent and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 32
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 13.75 points.
The S&P 500 is on track for its best week in a month, rising
1.6 percent so far and up for three straight days. The move has
wiped out much of the index's losses for April and lifted the
index well above its 50-day moving average.
"By and large, earnings season has been positive and has
proven to be an offset to the euro debt situation and to the
mixed economic numbers of late," said Andre Bakhos, director of
market analytics at Lek Securities in New York
"With the (S&P 500) above 1,400 yesterday and closing just
below it completes a bottoming consolidation formation and now
the stage is set for a move high."
The euro debt crisis was not far away. Standard & Poor's on
Thursday cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches, citing
expectations government finances will deteriorate even more than
previously thought.
But European shares rose Friday, helped by encouraging
company earnings. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was up 0.9 percent.
In other earnings news, Procter & Gamble Co lowered
its profit forecast for the year and posted lower earnings. The
shares fell 2.5 percent to $65.18 premarket.
Merck & Co Inc's income came in slightly above
estimates, sending the shares up 0.9 percent to $38.80
premarket, but revenue trailed the Wall Street view.
Ford Motor Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly
profit as strong North America results helped offset weak
international operations and higher taxes. The shares rose 0.6
percent to $11.94 premarket.
Starbucks Corp's earnings came in better than
expected, but global sales missed estimates due to weakness in
Europe. It shares fell 4 percent to $58.28.
Gilead Sciences Inc earnings fell short of
estimates, but overall sales just topped the Wall Street view.