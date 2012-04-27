US STOCKS-Earnings rally pauses after GDP data

* U.S. economic growth misses forecast in Q1
* Amazon surges on results
* Ford profit tops view, shares dip
* Procter & Gamble earnings fall, stock off
* Indexes: Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P, Nasdaq flat
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. stocks stalled on Friday
after an earnings-driven rally was brought to a halt by
weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth in the first quarter.
Amazon.com Inc's profit and sales beat expectation
as North America Media revenue, including books, DVDs and music,
rose 17 percent The stock jumped 14.8 percent to $224.12.
U.S. economic growth cooled more than forecast in the first
quarter, the government reported, offsetting some market
optimism but was not enough to turn equities around. Gross
domestic product expanded at a 2.2 percent annual rate, while
economists expected 2.5 percent.
"I don't think it is terribly surprising. We had been
expecting something like this, something sub 2.5 percent
growth," said Steven Baffico, chief executive at Four Wood
Capital Partners in New York.
"There's nothing catastrophic happening, this is just slow
growth, and this underscores that the economy is on sound
footing but nothing more."
Of the 287 companies in the S&P 500 reporting earnings, 72.8
percent have topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
data. A big beat from Apple Inc drove Wednesday's
rally, which gave the Nasdaq its best day of the year.
Also on the Nasdaq, online travel agency Expedia Inc
bested estimates for profit growth as worldwide hotel
revenue increased. Shares soared 30 percent to $42.37.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.52 points,
or 0.08 percent, at 13,215.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
put on 0.46 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,400.44. The
Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.72 points, or 0.02
percent, at 3,051.33.
The S&P 500 is on track for its best week in a month, rising
1.6 percent so far and up for three straight days. The move has
wiped out much of the index's losses for April and lifted the
index well above its 50-day moving average.
"By and large, earnings season has been positive and has
proven to be an offset to the euro debt situation and to the
mixed economic numbers of late," said Andre Bakhos, director of
market analytics at Lek Securities in New York
"With the (S&P 500) above 1,400 yesterday and closing just
below it completes a bottoming consolidation formation and now
the stage is set for a move high."
The euro debt crisis was not far away. Standard & Poor's cut
its credit rating on Spain by two notches Thursday, citing
expectations that government finances will deteriorate more than
previously thought.
But investors appeared to have priced that in . European
shares rose, helped by encouraging company earnings. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up
0.8 percent.
In other earnings news, Procter & Gamble Co reduced
its profit forecast for the year and posted lower earnings. The
shares fell 3.2 percent to $64.76.
Merck & Co Inc's income came in slightly above
estimates, sending shares up 0.2 percent to $38.57, but revenue
trailed the Wall Street view.
Ford Motor Co reported higher-than-expected profit as
strong North America results helped offset weak international
operations and higher taxes. The stock dipped 0.4 percent to
$11.82.