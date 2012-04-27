US STOCKS-Wall St climbs for 4th day; Amazon, Expedia rally

* First-quarter GDP misses forecast
* Amazon, Expedia surge after results
* Procter & Gamble drops after earns
* S&P on track for best week in month
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. stocks advanced for a
fourth day on Friday, led by gains in technology after
stronger-than-expected earnings from Amazon.com Inc and
Expedia Inc offset a weaker-than-expected reading on
economic growth.
Expedia shares surged 26.7 percent to $41.33 and was the top
percentage gainer on Nasdaq, followed by Amazon, which climbed
15.5 percent to $226.30.
The gains follow a week of mostly robust earnings results,
which have boosted the S&P 500 earnings growth rate to 7.2
percent this week from 3.2 percent at the start of the month,
according to Thomson Reuters data. So far about 73 percent of
the companies have beaten expectations.
At the same time, economic data has been mixed, with Friday's
data showing first-quarter gross domestic product expanded at a
2.2 percent annual rate, below the forecast of 2.5 percent.
"The news is getting worse and worse, and the markets aren't
really responding to that," said David James, senior vice
president of James Investment Research in Alpha, Ohio. He noted
the market is paying closer attention to corporate earnings.
"I tend to think as far as going forward, the big key for
people especially looking at tech is what happens with the
dollar. I think the dollar will probably be stronger than people
expect on a relative basis. Historically that usually means tech
is the sector that gets hit the hardest."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.29 points,
or 0.27 percent, at 13,240.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.09 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,404.07. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.74 points, or 0.65
percent, at 3,070.35.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were both on track for their best
weeks in a month. A blowout quarter from Apple Inc gave
the Nasdaq its best day of the year earlier this week.
The moves in the indexes have wiped out much of April's
losses. After three days of gains, the S&P is well above its
50-day moving average.
On the downside, Procter & Gamble Co shares fell 4.2
percent to $64.05 after it cut its full-year profit view and
posted lower earnings.
Starbucks Corp fell 5.4 percent to $57.41 and was
one of the biggest percentage decliners on the Nasdaq 100
as weakness in Europe pressured global sales.