US STOCKS-S&P 500 rallies for week on Amazon, Expedia results

* Amazon, Expedia surge after results beat forecasts
* First-quarter U.S. GDP misses forecast
* Procter & Gamble drops after earning
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. stocks advanced on
Friday and posted their best weekly gains in a month as
stronger-than-expected earnings from Amazon.com Inc and
Expedia Inc reinforced confidence in corporate
performance.
Wall Street managed a fourth day of gains as the strong
earnings season outweighed a surprisingly weak reading on
first-quarter economic growth.
Expedia stock surged 23.5 percent to $40.31 and was the top
percentage gainer on Nasdaq, followed by Amazon, which climbed
15.7 percent to $226.85. An S&P retail index rose 3.5
percent and hit an all-time high.
Growth in S&P 500 earnings rose to 7.2 percent this week
from 3.2 percent at the start of the month, according to Thomson
Reuters data. About 73 percent of the companies that have
reported so far have beaten expectations.
"You get this fear coming into the period that corporate
earnings are not going to live up to expectations, and we
haven't seen it," said Patrick O'Hare chief market analyst for
Briefing Research in Chicago.
"The earnings have been better than expected, and a number
of companies are calling attention to the continued growth
unfolding here in the United States."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.69 points,
or 0.18 percent, at 13,228.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.38 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,403.36. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.59 points, or 0.61
percent, at 3,069.20.
The S&P 500 posted its best weekly percentage gain since
March and the Nasdaq its best gain since February.
Earlier this week, a blowout quarter from Apple Inc
gave the Nasdaq its best day of the year .
With one more trading day left in the month, the S&P 500 is
slightly lower so far in April but still up 11.6 percent for the
year. The S&P is well above its 50-day moving average.
The Commerce Department reported the U.S. economy expanded
at a 2.2 percent annual rate in the first quarter, below
economists' expectations for growth of 2.5 percent.
On the downside, Procter & Gamble Co shares fell 3.6
percent to $64.44 after it cut its full-year profit view and
posted lower earnings.
Starbucks Corp fell 5.3 percent to $57.43 and was
one of the biggest percentage decliners on the Nasdaq 100
after it reported results late on Thursday. Investors focused on
weakness in European sales, even though its quarterly profit
topped estimates.