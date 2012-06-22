US STOCKS-Futures advance after Thursday selloff

* Banks climb in premarket after Moody's downgrades
* Futures: Dow up 29 pts, S&P up 1.7 pt, Nasdaq down 1.75 pt
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Friday, indicating the S&P 500 may rebound from its
second-worst decline of the year.
* The benchmark index dropped 2.2 percent in the prior
session, its biggest drop since a 2.5 percent fall on June 1, as
evidence mounted of slowing manufacturing growth worldwide, a
threat to corporate profits.
* After falling for two consecutive sessions, the index is
down 1.3 percent for the week.
* Investors will eye banking shares after ratings agency
Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's biggest banks on Thursday,
lowering credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect their
risk of losses from volatile capital market activities.
* Morgan Stanley added 3.5 percent to $14.45 and Bank
of America Corp advanced 0.9 percent to $7.89 in light
premarket trade.
* S&P 500 futures rose 1.7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 29
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 1.75 points.
* European shares extended the previous session's losses,
unable to rebound from poor macroeconomic data. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down
0.5 percent.
* The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain will try
to find common ground in Rome to restore confidence in the euro
zone ahead of a full EU summit next week, which Italy's prime
minister called a defining moment.
* Darden Restaurants Inc slid 4.2 percent to $48.26
in light premarket trade after the restaurant operator reported
fourth-quarter earnings. The company expected its business
environment in 2013 "to be similar to 2012, with slow and uneven
recovery in economy and industry."
* Carnival Corp is also expected to post earnings on
Friday.
* Johnson & Johnson said that U.S. regulators have
declined to approve a new use for its Xarelto blood clot
preventer to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in
patients with acute coronary syndrome.
* Best Buy Co Inc's acting CEO promised on Thursday
to tackle the unwieldy size of the world's largest consumer
electronics chain, just months after investors gave a
thumbs-down to its restructuring efforts.
* Logistics company Ryder Systems Inc cut its
quarterly earnings forecast, citing lower demand for its
commercial rental services.
* Asian shares fell amid fears about global growth, spurred
by weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and
China.