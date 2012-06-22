US STOCKS-Wall St set to bounce after Thursday selloff

* Banks climb in premarket after Moody's downgrades
* Lacker pessimistic over latest Fed move
* Final Russell rebalance after the close
* Futures up: Dow 38 pts, S&P 6.7 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to modest gains on Friday, indicating the benchmark S&P
500 index may rebound from its second-worst decline of the year.
The index dropped 2.2 percent in the prior session, its
biggest drop since a 2.5 percent fall on June 1, as evidence
mounted of slowing manufacturing growth worldwide, a threat to
corporate profits.
"Definitely a bounce here although it is simply a reaction
to how sharp the selloff was yesterday," said Tim Ghriskey,
Chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management in Bedford
Hills, New York.
Futures briefly pared gains on Friday after U.S. central
bank official Jeffrey Lacker, an inflation hawk, said the latest
monetary stimulus, an extension of its "Operation Twist," risks
higher inflation and will not do much to boost a weakening U.S.
economy.
"The market expected something out of the Fed and the Fed
didn't want to totally disappoint - while Twist might not do a
lot, it certainly does have an impact," said Ghriskey.
Markets are expected to see a volume spike at the close,
just before Russell Investments sets the final rebalance of its
indexes, in which $3.9 trillion in assets are benchmarked to
globally.
After falling for two consecutive sessions, the S&P 500
index is down 1.3 percent for the week, but remains on track for
its first monthly gain in three months.
Investors will eye banking shares after ratings agency
Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's biggest banks on Thursday,
lowering credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect their
risk of losses from volatile capital market activities.
Morgan Stanley added 2.4 percent to $14.29 and Bank
of America Corp rose 1.6 percent to $7.95 in premarket
trade, as many of the ratings cuts weren't as deep as expected.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 38
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 8.75 points.
European shares extended the previous session's losses
triggered by poor macroeconomic data. The FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares fell 0.4 percent.
The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain will try to
find common ground in Rome to restore confidence in the euro
zone ahead of a full EU summit next week, which Italy's prime
minister called a defining moment.
Darden Restaurants Inc dipped 2.3 percent to $49.25
in premarket trade after the restaurant operator reported
fourth-quarter earnings. The company expected its business
environment in 2013 "to be similar to 2012, with slow and uneven
recovery in economy and industry."
Ryder Systems Inc slumped 9.8 percent to $36.75 in
premarket after the logistics company cut its quarterly earnings
forecast, amid lower demand for its commercial rental services.
Monster Beverage Corp added 2.9 percent to $76.93
in light premarket trade after S&P said the company will replace
Sara Lee Corp in the S&P 500 after the close of
trading on June 28. Sara Lee is spinning off its international
Coffee & Tea business.