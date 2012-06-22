US STOCKS-Banks lead Wall Street's tepid rebound

* Banks climb despite credit downgrades
* Final Russell rebalance after the close
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. stocks rose on Friday as
gains in banking shares helped the S&P 500 index rebound from
its second-worst decline of the year.
The index dropped 2.2 percent on Thursday, its biggest drop
since a 2.5 percent fall on June 1, as evidence mounted of
slowing manufacturing growth worldwide.
"The market oversold yesterday so you're definitely getting
a bounce off an over reaction," said Janna Sampson, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois.
Bank shares, among the worst hit Thursday, rose after
ratings agency Moody's lowered credit ratings on the world's top
banks by one to three notches to reflect their risk of losses
from volatile capital market activities.
"Banks sold off pretty badly yesterday," Sampson said. "The
market doesn't think there's anything new in the Moody's
downgrade. Credit rating agencies are lagging the market in
their information."
Morgan Stanley added 2 percent to $14.25, more than
offsetting its 1.7 decline Thursday. The KBW Bank index
gained 0.9 percent.
Equities volume is expected to spike at the close, just
before Russell Investments sets the final rebalance of its
indexes, to which $3.9 trillion in assets are benchmarked
globally.
Facebook shares, which Russell named in its
preliminary list of additions to the Russell 3000 index,
have rallied more than 21 percent in the last two weeks. They
were up 3.2 percent to $32.87 on Friday.
The S&P 500 index is down 0.9 percent for the week, but
remains on track for its first monthly gain since March.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.12 points,
or 0.43 percent, at 12,627.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.71 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,330.22. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.39 points, or 0.57
percent, at 2,875.48.
Darden Restaurants Inc fell 1.5 percent to $49.61
after the operator of Olive Garden and Red Lobster restaurant
chains reported sales that missed estimates and forecast
weaker-than-expected profits.
Ryder Systems Inc slumped 13.1 percent to $35.40 after
the logistics company cut its quarterly earnings forecast, amid
lower demand for its commercial rental services.