US STOCKS- Wall St claws back after steep drop, banks up

* Banks climb despite Moody's credit downgrades
* Spike in volume seen with Russell indexes rebalance
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. stocks rose on low volume
on Friday as the S&P 500 index bounced back from its
second-worst decline of the year.
The benchmark index slid 2.2 percent on Thursday, its
biggest drop since June 1, on signs of a global slowdown in
manufacturing growth.
"The market oversold yesterday, so you're definitely getting
a bounce off an overreaction," said Janna Sampson, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois.
Bank shares, among the worst hit on Thursday, rose after
Moody's Investors Service announced credit downgrades, ranging
from one to three notches, for 15 of the world's largest banks.
The downgrades reflected the banks' risk of losses from volatile
capital market activities.
"The market doesn't think there's anything new in the
Moody's downgrade. Credit rating agencies are lagging the market
in their information," Sampson said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co shares rose 1.8 percent to
$36.16 following a 2.6 percent drop Thursday. The KBW Bank index
gained 0.8 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.42 points,
or 0.32 percent, to 12,613.99. The S&P 500 Index gained
4.25 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,329.76. The Nasdaq Composite
added 17.68 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,876.77.
Merck & Co was the top points gainer on the S&P 500,
up 1.9 percent at $40.21.
Roughly 3 billion shares had traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq in early afternoon.
But trading volume is expected to spike toward the market's
close, just before Russell Investments announces the rebalancing
of its indexes. Assets totaling $3.9 trillion are benchmarked to
the indexes globally.
Facebook shares, which Russell named in its
preliminary list of additions to the Russell 3000 index,
have rallied more than 21 percent in the past two weeks. They
were up 3.6 percent to $32.98 on Friday but were still off more
than 13 percent from the $38 initial public offering price.
The S&P 500 index is down 0.9 percent for the week but
remains on track for its first monthly gain since March.
Darden Restaurants Inc fell 1 percent to $49.90
after the operator of Olive Garden and Red Lobster restaurant
chains reported sales that missed estimates and forecast
weaker-than-expected profits.
Ryder Systems Inc slumped 13 percent to $35.44 after
the transportation and logistics company cut its quarterly
earnings forecast, citing lower demand at its commercial rental
business.