US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of EU summit, data eyed

* In win for Apple, judge halts U.S. sales of Samsung tablet
* Analysts cautiously optimistic on Facebook
* Futures: Dow off 6 pts; S&P up 1.5 pts, Nasdaq up 0.75 pt
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. stock index futures were
mostly flat on Wednesday as investors had few reasons to act
ahead of another meeting of EU leaders expected to do little to
solve the region's debt crisis.
The euro was also little changed against the U.S. dollar
while European equities rose in choppy trade.
Few anticipate anything concrete to emerge from the two-day
European Union meeting that kicks off Thursday after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said debt sharing, an idea backed by
France, Italy and Spain, would not happen in her lifetime.
"This is like a slow motion car accident occurring over
there and the market has certainly set this into prices," said
Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Banyan Partners LLC in
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
"The impact of lasting and additional austerity may not have
been fully priced in though," he said. "That could keep the euro
zone in an extended period of recession that could continue to
drag on (U.S.) earnings."
Investors awaited May durable goods orders, due at 8:30 a.m.
EDT (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.4
percent rise compared with an unchanged reading in April. Also
on deck are pending home sales for May, due at 10 a.m. (1400
GMT)
"So far the trends in manufacturing are not good and I think
that's a reflection of the slower growth around the world,"
Pavlik said.
S&P 500 futures rose 1.5 points and were little
changed in terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing
by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
fell 6 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.75
point.
Some of Wall Street's top analysts have published their
research on Facebook Inc and most are cautiously
optimistic. Facebook shares fell 2 percent to $32.43 in
premarket trading after gaining more than 20 percent in the past
two weeks.
Shares of Lennar Corp rose 3.6 percent to $28.37
premarket after the U.S. homebuilder reported a rise in new
orders for the fifth straight quarter and said a slow and steady
recovery was underway in the housing market.
A U.S. judge on Tuesday backed Apple's request to
stop Samsung selling its Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet in
the United States, giving the iPhone maker a significant win in
the global smartphone and tablet patent wars. Apple shares edged
up in light premarket trading.
Google will soon unveil a tablet co-branded with
Taiwan's Asustek Computer and priced to compete with
Amazon's Kindle Fire device, an Asustek executive said.