REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on data, eyes EU summit

* In win for Apple, judge halts U.S. sales of Samsung tablet
* Analysts cautiously optimistic on Facebook
* Europe's leaders at odds before summit
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct; S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 27 Wall Street rose on Wednesday
on upbeat U.S. data but expectations that another meeting of
European leaders would do little to solve the region's debt
crisis could keep trading choppy.
Demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose sharply
more than expected in May and contracts to buy homes on resale
matched a two-year high, fueling optimism the housing market is
poised for a recovery.
"This is all the continuation of some pretty good news in
the housing sector. Housing was keeping us down; if housing
starts rallying this could be very helpful to the market," said
Peter Costa, president of Empire Executions from the floor of
the New York Stock Exchange.
The PHLX housing sector index rose 3.2 percent,
taking the year-to-day gains to near 26 percent. Shares of
Lennar Corp rose 6.6 percent to $29.19 after the U.S.
homebuilder reported a rise in new orders for the fifth straight
quarter.
Few anticipate anything concrete to emerge from the two-day
European Union meeting that kicks off Thursday after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said debt sharing, an idea backed by
France, Italy and Spain, would not happen in her lifetime.
Costa said the data "is the only positive sign I can see for
the market today. I don't think anything is coming out of this
EU meeting."
Markets have anxiously waited for tangible action to contain
the credit crisis in Europe. With Spanish 10-year yields
near the 7 percent level, the euro zone's
fourth-largest economy appears set to be the next country to
seek a bailout after getting approval for money to recapitalize
its banks. Greece, Portugal, Ireland and Cyprus already have
asked for financial help.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 91.62 points,
or 0.73 percent, to 12,626.29. The S&P 500 Index gained
11.02 points, or 0.83 percent, to 1,331.01. The Nasdaq Composite
added 22.24 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,876.30.
Some of Wall Street's top analysts have published their
research on Facebook Inc and most are cautiously
optimistic. Facebook shares fell 2.6 percent to $32.23 after
gaining more than 20 percent in the past two weeks.
A U.S. judge on Tuesday backed Apple's request to
stop Samsung selling its Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet in
the United States, giving the iPhone maker a significant win in
the global smartphone and tablet patent wars. Apple shares edged
0.6 percent higher.
Google shares gained 1.3 percent to $572 after
reports the company will soon unveil a tablet co-branded with
Taiwan's Asustek Computer and priced to compete with
Amazon's Kindle Fire.
Shares of O-Reilly Automotive tumbled 17.4 percent
to $79.66 a day after the auto parts retailer revised its
outlook.