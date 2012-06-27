US STOCKS-Wall St gains on data; euro zone caution remains

* In win for Apple, judge halts U.S. sales of Samsung tablet
* Analysts cautiously optimistic on Facebook
* Europe's leaders at odds before summit
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct; S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday
on upbeat economic data, but concerns about the pace of the
recovery and expectations that another meeting of European
leaders would do little to solve the region's debt crisis kept
gains vulnerable.
Demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose sharply
more than expected in May and contracts to buy homes on resale
matched a two-year high.
The PHLX housing sector index rose 3.6 percent,
taking the year-to-day gains to near 26 percent. Shares of
Lennar Corp rose 4.7 percent to $28.69 after the U.S.
homebuilder reported a rise in new orders for the fifth straight
quarter.
"Today's figure is the last of the May housing data seen
over the past week and signs still point to an industry trying
to keep its head above water after a miserable five years," said
Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New
York.
"Getting out of the water though will still take a lot of
patience and time."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 76.25 points,
or 0.61 percent, at 12,610.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 10.41 points, or 0.79 percent, at 1,330.40. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.32 points, or 0.75
percent, at 2,875.38.
Few anticipate anything concrete to emerge from the two-day
European Union meeting that kicks off Thursday after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said debt sharing, an idea backed by
France, Italy and Spain, would not happen in her lifetime.
Markets have anxiously waited for tangible action to contain
the credit crisis in Europe. With Spanish 10-year yields
near the 7 percent level, the euro zone's
fourth-largest economy appears set to be the next country to
seek a bailout after getting approval for money to recapitalize
its banks. Greece, Portugal, Ireland and Cyprus already have
asked for financial help.
Some of Wall Street's top analysts have published their
research on Facebook Inc and most are cautiously
optimistic. Facebook shares fell 1 percent to $32.77 after
gaining more than 20 percent in the past two weeks.
A U.S. judge on Tuesday backed Apple's request to
stop Samsung selling its Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet in
the United States, giving the iPhone maker a significant win in
the global smartphone and tablet patent wars. Apple shares edged
0.6 percent higher.
Google shares gained 1.4 percent to $572.58 after
reports the company will soon unveil a tablet co-branded with
Taiwan's Asustek Computer and priced to compete with
Amazon's Kindle Fire.
Shares of O-Reilly Automotive tumbled 14.7 percent
to $82.18 a day after the auto parts retailer revised its
outlook.