US STOCKS-Wall St down on Europe, healthcare ruling

* U.S. Supreme Court upholds key part of healthcare reform
* JPMorgan down, NYT says trade loss could reach $9 bln
* German comment adds to skepticism over Europe summit
* Indexes off: Dow 1 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 1.4 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
as concerns about JP Morgan's trading loss, a criminal probe
into banks in London and a surprise Supreme Court ruling
upholding a landmark healthcare law played into a plethora of
woes about Europe.
The market fell early after a spokesman for the German
finance minister labeled as untrue a report that Germany could
be willing to move sooner than expected to accept shared
liability of euro zone debt. The statement enforced the view
that a summit of European leaders that began on Thursday would
achieve little.
Losses accelerated after a divided U.S. Supreme Court backed
the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare
overhaul law that requires that most Americans to get insurance
by 2014 or face a penalty. The decision surprised many
investors who see the law as a hallmark of a business unfriendly
administration.
"There are so many actionable events," said Robert
Francello, head of equity trading for Apex Capital in San
Francisco. "This should be volatile all day, so we'll see how we
finish. It's a long day."
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 127.45
points, or 1.01 percent, to 12,499.56. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 12.94 points, or 0.97 percent, to 1,318.91.
The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 39.33 points, or 1.37
percent, to 2,835.99.
The Morgan Stanley healthcare payor index fell 0.9
percent after trading erratically following the ruling.
Individual stocks moved in a wide range. Insurers WellPoint
fell 6.4 percent to $65.01 but Centene rose 3.4
percent $30.92.
But for providers of healthcare, the affirmation represents
millions of potential new patients, either through private plans
or the government's Medicaid program for the poor. Some,
however, would be under added pressure to enact more savings,
which could cut into revenues.
"Right now there is a little bit confusion about what the
effect is going to be on these stocks," said Giri Cherukuri,
head trader at OakBrook Investments.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co dropped 5 percent to
$35.06 after a New York Times report projecting that losses from
a recent botched trade could reach $9 billion, more than four
times the original estimate.
U.S.-traded shares of Barclays fell 16 percent after Britain
said it had brought in the fraud squad to investigate possible
crimes over attempts to manipulate lending rates, a scandal that
is expected to spread to other banks. Lloyds fell 6
percent to $1.82 in New York.
Adding to the gloom in finance, Citi Investment Research
posted a bearish note on several U.S. banks including Bank of
America Corp and Goldman Sachs as the slow
economic recovery hurts trading.
Bank of America shares fell 2.1 percent to $7.61, while
Goldman Sachs lost 1.2 percent to $92.17.
The board of News Corp approved in principle
splitting the $60 billion media conglomerate into separate
publishing and entertainment businesses, a person familiar with
the situation said. News Corp shares fell 1.3 percent to $22.03.