US STOCKS-Wall St recovers late, ends with modest losses

* U.S. Supreme Court upholds healthcare reform; stocks mixed

* JPMorgan down on increased trade loss reports

* Indexes off: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but pared back sharp losses late in the session on talk of progress by European leaders in easing the region's debt crisis, while the Supreme Court's ruling upholding a landmark healthcare law hit large health insurers.

Markets are especially skittish about any shift in expectations for the euro zone as European Union leaders began a two-day summit in Brussels.

"This is a process that is just going to wind on and is going to bring us periodic bouts of volatility in our markets depending on the news flow," said Matt Kaufler, portfolio manager at Federated Investors in Rochester, New York.

Stocks began lower and losses accelerated after a divided U.S. Supreme Court backed the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul law.

The decision surprised many investors who see the law, which requires that most Americans obtain insurance by 2014 or face a penalty, as a hallmark of a business unfriendly administration.

Shares later pared losses, though major insurers such as Aetna Inc, which face more regulation, ended lower. Other companies reliant on Medicaid, such as Wellcare Health Plans Inc rose as their patient rolls are expected to increase.

The Morgan Stanley healthcare payor index added 0.6 percent. Aetna ended down 2.7 percent to $39.85; Wellcare jumped 8.8 percent to $53.98.

"Because it was such an unexpected result from the Supreme Court today you knew the market had to have at least a short-term violent reaction," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.

"At the end of the day what does it really change for the performance to the end of the year - probably not much."

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co dropped 2.5 percent to $35.88 after a New York Times report projecting that losses from a recent botched trade could reach $9 billion, more than four times the original estimate. A Reuters report estimated the losses between $4 billion to $6 billion.

U.S.-traded shares of Barclays slumped 12.1 percent to $10.84 after Britain said it had brought in the fraud squad to investigate possible crimes over attempts to manipulate lending rates, a scandal that is expected to spread to other banks. Lloyds fell 3.6 percent to $1.87 in New York.

As EU leaders began the two-day summit, finance officials were working on urgent measures to diminish financial market pressure on Spain and Italy, which may prove to be more difficult to bail out than smaller nations in the euro zone.

Recent statements from German Chancellor Angela Merkel have been at odds with those of other European leaders on how to deal with the crisis, underscoring the difficulties in reaching common ground.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 24.75 points, or 0.20 percent, to 12,602.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 2.81 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,329.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 25.83 points, or 0.90 percent, to 2,849.49.

Also weighing on the financial sector, Citi Investment Research posted a bearish note on several U.S. banks including Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs as the slow economic recovery hurts trading.

Bank of America Corp shares slipped 0.4 percent to $7.74, while Goldman Sachs edged up 0.2 percent to $93.49. The KBW bank index 0.4 percent.

Volume was modest with about 6.69 billion shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq, slightly below the daily average of 6.84 billion.

Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by 1,697 to 1,282, while on the Nasdaq, decliners beat advancers 1,537 to 955.