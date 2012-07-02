US STOCKS-Futures flat after rally; data eyed

* Chinese export orders post biggest fall since Dec

* Bristol-Myers to buy Amylin for about $5.3 bln

* ISM manufacturing, construction spending on tap

* Futures: S&P up 5 pts, Dow up 3.8 pts, Nasdaq up 3.25 pts

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as weak economic data from Europe and China pressured the market after the S&P 500 posted its best daily gain since December.

* Euro zone manufacturing shrank again in June and factories are preparing for worse, according to business surveys showing jobs cut at the fastest in two-and-a-half years. The survey showed factories in Germany and France are succumbing to a downturn that started in southern Europe.

* Manufacturing in China, the world's second-biggest economy, also worsened in June with export orders, usually an indicator of global economic health and trade flows, posting their biggest fall since December.

* Finland and the Netherlands added to fears over the fragile nature of an agreement r eached at a meeting of euro zone leaders last week to shore up their monetary union. They said they would block a key element of a deal that would have allowed the euro zone's new permanent bailout fund to buy bonds in the market.

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will buy biotechnology company Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $5.3 billion in cash, helping Bristol-Myers extend its portfolio of diabetes treatments with the addition of drugs Byetta and Bydureon.

* S&P 500 futures added 5 points and were in line with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 3.8 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 3.25 points.

* The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their best daily percentage gains since December on Friday after an agreement by European leaders to stabilize the region's troubled banks, a pact that helped remove some of the uncertainty that has plagued markets.

* A U.S. judge on Friday granted Apple Inc's request for a pre-trial injunction against the sale of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Nexus phone, handing the iPhone maker its second legal victory against Samsung in a week.

* On the macro front, investors awaited the Institute for Supply Management's June manufacturing index, due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 52.0 versus 53.5 in May. Investors will also keep an eye on May construction spending, also due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).