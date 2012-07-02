US STOCKS-Wall St shakes off factory data; S&P, Nasdaq rise

* U.S. manufacturing sector contracts in June
* Investors speculate weak data could spur Fed action
* Bristol-Myers to buy Amylin, Dell to buy Quest
* Best Buy up on takeover expectations
* Indexes: Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.6
pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Monday, shaking off a surprise contraction in U.S.
manufacturing, which some investors took as a signal the Federal
Reserve will take more forceful actions to boost the economy.
The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index
came in at a lower reading than expected in June, registering a
contraction in the sector for the first time since July 2009.
The S&P was lower for much of the session but closed
slightly higher in late gains. Still, industrial shares were
under pressure after the data, the latest in a string of
indicators pointing to deteriorating economic conditions around
the globe. Boeing Co lost 1.5 percent to $73.18 and
Caterpillar Inc was off 1.4 percent at $83.68.
The weak data supported the view that conditions were
worsening, and investors said it made the Fed more likely to
adopt additional easy money policies, like a third round of
quantitative easing.
"The ISM reading was pretty weak. But it is pretty positive
that the market had an excuse to sell off and instead we're
resilient," said Mike Gibbs, chief market strategist at Morgan
Keegan in Memphis, Tennessee.
"This gives investors a little more confidence that QE3 may
be in the cards at some point."
Euro zone manufacturing shrank again in June and factories
are preparing for worse, according to business. Manufacturing in
China also weakened in June with export orders.
In a sign of fading expectations for the stock market, UBS
cut its year-end target on the S&P 500 index to 1,375 from
1,475, implying that the market would only rise about 1 percent
from current levels over the next six months.
The firm's equity analyst, Jonathan Golub, cited
deterioration in the U.S. economy; the Supreme Court's
healthcare ruling, which he says will mean greater partisanship
ahead of important budget debates; and a more contentious tone
among European policymakers.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.70
points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,871.39. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 3.35 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,365.51.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.18 points, or 0.55
percent, at 2,951.23.
The next Fed policymaking meeting is July 31-Aug. 1.
Investors are also awaiting the European Central Bank's meeting
on Thursday to see if it will lower interest rates below 1
percent. Economists are split on the likelihood of such a move.
Mergers and acquisitions helped support stocks. Amylin
Pharmaceuticals Inc rose 8.9 percent to $30.71 after
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co agreed to buy the company for
$5.3 billion. Bristol-Myers rose 0.3 percent to $36.05.
Dell Inc will buy Quest Software Inc for
$2.4 billion, while Ingram Micro Inc agreed to buy
BrightPoint Inc for about $650 million.
Shares of Dell fell 1 percent to $12.39 while Quest was flat
at $27.82. Computer equipment maker Ingram rose 0.5 percent to
$17.55 while wireless company BrightPoint soared 66.5 percent to
$9.01 on heavy volume.
Best Buy jumped 5.9 percent to $22.20 as takeover
expectation continued around the electronics retailer. On June
26, Best Buy founder Richard Schulze was reported by the Wall
Street Journal to be exploring a buyout of the company in
combination with Credit Suisse.
UBS was not alone in taking a more bearish view of the U.S.
equity market. Morgan Stanley said the second-quarter earnings
season is likely to disappoint when it begins with Alcoa Inc
next week.
"By now it is clear that the U.S. earnings season will be
softer than was forecast a couple of months ago," wrote the
firm's U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, in a research note.
"We would not be surprised to see negative pre-releases this
week or notably weak guidance for October beginning the
following week."
About 67 percent of shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange closed higher on Monday while 62 percent of
Nasdaq-listed shares closed higher.
Volume was light, with about 6.1 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq, below last year's daily average of 7.84 billion.