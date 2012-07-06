US STOCKS-Futures flat on caution before jobs report

* Payroll data seen showing mild jobs growth in June
* Spanish 10-yr bond yields rise above 7 pct
* Futures dip: S&P 2.1 pts, Dow 7 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Friday amid caution ahead of a major jobs
report that is expected to show tepid growth.
U.S. employers likely quickened the pace of hiring last
month but not enough to allay worries that Europe's debt crisis
is shifting the economy into low gear. The Labor Department is
expected to say that non-farm payrolls expanded by just 90,000
jobs in June, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
The data is due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT)
"The whisper (number) is now obviously higher post-ADP. As
job growth is a lagging indicator and under the belief the
global economy will slow further in the second half, any upside
surprise will not be sustainable, I believe," said Peter
Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
"Anything to the downside will only be followed by more QE
(quantitative easing) talk and anything in line will leave us in
no man's land."
On Thursday, the ADP National Employment Report said U.S.
private employers added 176,000 jobs in June. Economists had
forecast 105,000 jobs would be added.
In Europe, Spanish 10-year government bond yields extended
their rise above 7 percent Friday, with investors dumping risky
assets on worries about the efficiency of the anti-crisis tools
available at the moment. Ten-year Spanish yields
were 22 basis points higher on the day at 7.006 percent.
The head of the International Monetary Fund expressed
concern Friday about the outlook for the global economy, which
has become more worrying as developed and big emerging nations
show signs of slowing growth.
S&P 500 futures fell 2.1 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures shed 7
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures inched down 2.25 points.
The hunt for Yahoo Inc's next chief executive
appears to have narrowed to two candidates: Current interim CEO
Ross Levinsohn and Hulu CEO Jason Kilar.
Buyout firm KKR plans to take over German cutlery
and coffee machines maker WMF AG for at least 587
million euros ($727 million).
Goldman Sachs has secured three properties in Tokyo
for 25 billion yen ($313 million) as its asset management unit
prepares to set up a private real estate investment trust.
Contract talks between Consolidated Edison and
locked-out workers will resume Friday and replacement crews will
work to end additional brownouts as New York City swelters in a
prolonged heat wave.
Skyrocketing sales of the Galaxy smartphone drove a record
quarterly profit of $5.9 billion at Samsung Electronics
. This is likely to stretch the firm's lead over
rivals Apple and Nokia.
After the S&P 500 index's strongest three-day run this year,
investors stepped back on Thursday, leaving the broad index and
the Dow modestly lower. The Dow Jones industrial average
fell 0.4 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped
0.5 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index ended flat.