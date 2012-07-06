US STOCKS-Wall St drops on sluggish payrolls

* US jobs growth sluggish in June
* Spanish 10-yr bond yields rise above 7 pct
* Indexes fall: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 6 Wall Street fell about 1
percent on Friday after U.S. employers hired at a dismal pace in
June, setting the stage for the S&P 500 to end the week lower
and raising the possibility the Fed will take action to revive
the sluggish recovery.
The Labor Department said non-farm payrolls expanded by just
80,000 jobs in June, falling short of forecasts. The data raised
pressure on the Federal Reserve to do more to boost the economy,
and imperiled President Barack Obama's chances of reelection in
November.
"After this, we can expect some Fed action at their next
meeting. There is the anticipation but at the same time, we know
that the Fed is running out of weapons," said Tim Ghriskey,
chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New
York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 119.55
points, or 0.93 percent, at 12,777.12. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 12.32 points, or 0.90 percent, at
1,355.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.28
points, or 1.02 percent, at 2,945.84.
The S&P 500 was set to end the week about 0.4 percent lower.
In Europe, Spanish 10-year government bond yields extended
their rise above 7 percent Friday, with investors dumping risky
assets on worries about the efficiency of the anti-crisis tools
available at the moment. Ten-year Spanish yields
were 22 basis points higher on the day at 7.006 percent.
The hunt for Yahoo Inc's next chief executive
appears to have narrowed to two candidates: Current interim CEO
Ross Levinsohn and Hulu CEO Jason Kilar. The
stock was off 0.4 percent at $15.79.
Buyout firm KKR plans to take over German cutlery
and coffee machines maker WMF AG for at least 587
million euros ($727 million).
Skyrocketing sales of the Galaxy smartphone drove a record
quarterly profit of $5.9 billion at Samsung Electronics
. This is likely to stretch the firm's lead over
rivals Apple and Nokia.
Apple shares were off 0.7 percent at $606.05.