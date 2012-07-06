US STOCKS-Jobs disappointment knocks Wall St lower

* Sluggish US jobs growth latest sign of global slowdown
* Spanish bond yields return to pre-summit levels
* Indexes fall: Dow 1.2 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct
By Burton Frierson
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. stocks fell sharply on
Friday after dismal jobs data reinforced the view that the
economy is stuck in a slow-growth rut.
News that the world's largest economy created just 80,000
jobs in June - far fewer than needed to lower the 8.2 percent
unemployment rate - added to evidence that Europe's debt crisis
is weighing on global growth.
The report followed other data this week that U.S.
manufacturing shrank in June and service sector growth slowed to
its lowest level since January 2010, which spurred speculation
the Federal Reserve may take more action to stimulate the
economy.
Though Fed action might cheer some investors, many others
are starting to doubt the ability of central banks to lift the
economic gloom. Moreover, Friday's jobs number might not be
weak enough to prompt action by the Fed.
"The market is really focused on economic numbers that were
less than desirable and it has just been off all day," said
Stephen Carl, head equity trader at The Williams Capital Group
LP in New York.
"I don't think they (the Fed) want to quite do things right
yet, but they certainly potentially can breathe life back into
things. But you always know that it's not necessarily always the
answer."
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 160.04
points, or 1.24 percent, to 12,736.63. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 15.53 points, or 1.14 percent, to 1,352.05.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 47.36 points, or 1.59
percent, to 2,928.76.
The S&P 500 was on track for a 0.96 percent loss for the
week, which would be the largest weekly loss in just over a
month.
U.S. listed shares in Deutsche Bank were down 5.5
percent at $33.48.
German markets regulator BaFin is conducting a special probe
of Deutsche Bank as part of a wider investigation
into possible manipulation of the London Inter Bank Offered Rate
(Libor), Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the
matter.
Spanish government bonds rose to levels seen as
unsustainable a day after the European Central Bank cut rates to
a record low, and China and Britain also loosened monetary
policy.
Shares of Informatica Corp plunged as much as 35
percent after the data-integration software maker forecast a
weak second quarter hurt by delayed contracts.
Informatica was later trading 29.5 percent lower at $30.56.
Networking shares took a hit after gear maker Acme Packet
Inc forecast second-quarter results below expectations
on continued weakness in the North American telecom service
provider market.
The Arca Networking index was down 3.6 percent, while
Acme Packet tumbled 14.4 percent to $15.75.
Skyrocketing sales of the Galaxy smartphone drove a record
quarterly profit of $5.9 billion at Samsung Electronics
. This is likely to stretch the firm's lead over
rivals Apple and Nokia.
Apple shares were off 1.14 percent at $602.94.