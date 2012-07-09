US STOCKS-Wall St set for lower open after Asia data; earnings eyed

* Alcoa to post earnings after the close
* WellPoint to acquire Amerigroup, shares jump
* Futures off: Dow 37 pts, S&P 4.7 pts, Nasdaq 0.5 pt
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a modestly lower open on Monday after economic data
in Asia pointed to a slowing of global economic growth as
investors looked to the upcoming U.S. earnings season for
direction.
Japan's core machinery orders fell at a record pace of 14.8
percent in May, far worse than the 3.3 percent forecast, while
inflation in China eased to a 29-month low of 2.2 percent in
June.
The data comes on the heels of Friday's disappointing U.S.
jobs report which showed non-farm payrolls grew by only 80,000
in June.
Alcoa Inc will kick off earnings season after the
closing bell with the aluminum giant expected to post a 5-cent
per share profit for the second quarter. Investors will closely
monitor corporate earnings for signs the euro zone debt crisis
has dented corporate profits, especially among multinational
companies.
"Focusing on macro has been the trend and China reporting
weaker than expected inflation data and a sluggish global
outlook, all these things are out there and they are in play
just like Friday's unemployment number," said Gordon Charlop,
managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
"Ultimately the question is are companies making money - are
lower gas prices translating into enough of a relief for
consumers that they are spending money on other goods and
services - so the next quarter will tell us exactly how
sustainable this recovery is."
Adding to pressure, Spanish bond yields rose past the 7
percent level viewed as unsustainable ahead of a meeting by euro
zone finance ministers later in the day.
S&P 500 futures fell 4.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 36
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.5 point.
Celgene Corp is one of two companies discussing
whether to bid for Human Genome Sciences Inc, which
seeks an alternative to a hostile offer by British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline Plc, a source familiar with the
situation said. Human Genome shares edged up 0.2 percent to
$13.65 in premarket.
Amerigroup Corp jumped 38 percent to $88.76 in
premarket trade after the company agreed to be acquired by rival
WellPoint Inc for about $4.46 billon. WellPoint shares
advanced 5 percent to $62.89 while fellow health insurer
Wellcare Health Plans Inc surged 14.4 percent to $60.41.
Boeing Co gained 1.4 percent to $74.70 in premarket
after the Dow component said it finalized an airplane order with
Air Lease Corp valued at $7.2 billion.