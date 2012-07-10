US STOCKS-Wall St falls as techs warn on profits

* Applied Materials adjusts outlook; shares slide
* Advanced Micro falls as chipmaker cuts outlook for revenue
* RIM's board re-elected at annual meeting; stock falls
* Dow off 0.7 pct, S&P off 0.8 pct, Nasdaq down 0.9 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as
several profit warnings from the technology sector added to
concerns the economy was losing steam.
Trading was choppy and volume was thin in keeping with the
recent pattern. The S&P 500, which had its best three-day run of
the year about a week ago, has fallen for the past three
sessions on worries about the slowing economy.
"The market is slowly adopting to the reality that we are
going into a global recession," said James Dailey, portfolio
manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
He noted that stocks of materials, energy and technology
companies were down while defensive sectors were up.
Disappointing earnings reports and company outlooks that
warned of lower profits and revenues were hitting the market,
Daily said.
Advanced Micro Devices tumbled 10.9 percent to $5.01
after the chipmaker slashed its outlook for second-quarter
revenue following disappointing sales in China and Europe.
Applied Materials Inc lost 2.5 percent to $10.75
after the chip-equipment maker said it expects to miss its
full-year estimates and its third-quarter results will be at the
low end of its previous outlook. The PHLX semiconductor index
fell 2 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Research In Motion Ltd
fell 3.9 percent to $7.36. The BlackBerry
maker's shareholders elected the company's slate of directors at
its annual meeting - the first presided over by new Chief
Executive Thorsten Heins, who faces an uphill battle to get the
embattled company back on track.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 87.41
points, or 0.69 percent, at 12,648.88. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 10.67 points, or 0.79 percent, at
1,341.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 26.49
points, or 0.90 percent, at 2,905.28.
Bank stocks, highly sensitive to developments in the euro
zone, erased earlier gains to trade flat. JPMorgan Chase & Co
shares rose 0.2 percent to $34.03 after rising as high
as $34.45 earlier. The KBW Bank index dipped 0.3 percent
after rising more than 1 percent.
If the S&P 500 were to go below support levels, the market
could see further declines, an analyst said.
"First trading support is at 1,340-1,345, coinciding with a
five-week uptrend and with the 50-day moving average," said
Robert Sluymer, analyst at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
"Next important support is at the late June lows at
1,309, just above the 200-day moving average. A break below that
would leave the S&P vulnerable to a decline to the early June
lows at 1,266."
Alcoa Inc, a Dow component, kicked off the quarterly
earnings season late Monday with revenue and profit that beat
Wall Street's expectations. Alcoa shares, which rose in
after-hours trading on Monday, were off 3.5 percent to $8.45 on
Tuesday.