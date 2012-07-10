US STOCKS-More profit warnings hit Wall Street

* Engine maker Cummins falls after it warns on sales
* Applied Materials, Advanced Micro also cut outlooks
* S&P 500 falls for fourth straight day, ends in support
range
* Dow off 0.7 pct, S&P off 0.8 pct, Nasdaq down 1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks fell for a fourth
day on Tuesday as more pessimism from U.S. companies compounded
worries the sluggish world economy is taking a toll on U.S.
profit growth.
A sales warning from engine maker Cummins Inc came
on top of earlier weak forecasts from chipmakers Applied
Materials Inc and Advanced Micro Devices,
causing the market to extend losses in afternoon trading.
The news sent the S&P 500 down for a fourth consecutive day,
the index's longest downward streak since May when it fell for
six straight days.
Shares of industrials fell the most at 1.6 percent.
Cummins was among the biggest losers, declining 8.9 percent to
$86.91.
"The selloff really started with Cummins," said Ryan
Detrick, technical analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research,
in Cincinnati. It was "basically reiterating the concerns that
we've had going into earnings, like how the European issues are
really starting to have an impact on the U.S."
Recent data showing slower growth in Europe, China and the
United States has weighed on the stock market, while U.S.
companies have warned about overseas weakness and a stronger
dollar hurting companies that rely heavily on exports.
Alcoa Inc, which kicked off the earnings period, fell
4.1 percent to $8.40, a day after it reported a quarterly loss
and lower sales.
The S&P 500 ended at technical support, which is seen in the
1,340-1,345 range, according to Robert Sluymer, analyst at RBC
Capital Markets in New York. The 50-day moving average at 1,337
is also eyed as support where clusters of buying would be
expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 83.17
points, or 0.65 percent, at 12,653.12. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 10.99 points, or 0.81 percent, at
1,341.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.44
points, or 1.00 percent, at 2,902.33.
Bank stocks also declined, with the euro hitting a
two-year low against the dollar amid uncertainty about progress
in tackling the euro zone crisis. The KBW Bank index fell
0.9 percent.
Cummins cut its full-year sales forecast, citing weakness
overseas and a stronger dollar.
Advanced Micro Devices tumbled 11.2 percent to $4.99 after
the chipmaker slashed its outlook for second-quarter revenue
following disappointing sales in China and Europe.
Applied Materials Inc lost 2.7 percent to $10.71 after the
chip-equipment maker said it expects to miss its full-year
estimates and its third-quarter results will be at the low end
of its previous outlook. The PHLX semiconductor index
fell 2 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Research In Motion Ltd
fell 5 percent to $7.29 in U.S. trading. The
BlackBerry maker's shareholders elected the company's slate of
directors at its annual meeting - the first presided over by new
Chief Executive Thorsten Heins, who faces an uphill battle to
get the embattled company back on track.
Volume was lighter than average. About 6.22 billion shares
changed hands on the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and
Amex, compared with the year-to-date daily average of 6.85
billion shares.
Decliners beat advancers by a ratio of about 2 to 1 on both
the NYSE and Nasdaq.