US STOCKS-Futures climb with Fed minutes on tap

* Fed minutes eyed for QE3 clues

* International trade, wholesale inventories data on tap

* Futures up: Dow 53 pts, S&P 6.4 pts, Nasdaq 8.25 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. stock index futures advanced on Wednesday, putting the benchmark S&P 500 index on track to snap four days of consecutive declines ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's June meeting.

* Following a drop in the S&P 500 in the prior session, the index has been on its longest losing streak since a six-day run of declines in May, as a round of corporate earnings warnings crystallized concerns the sluggish global economy would impact profits.

* Investors will look to the minutes of the most recent Fed meeting for reasons behind the decision to extend its Operation Twist program and insight on what may be needed to trigger a third round of monetary stimulus.

* St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Tuesday the U.S. economy is still some way from needing more asset-buying stimulus.

* European shares fell, led by luxury goods companies, as a slowdown in sales growth at British group Burberry highlighted the weak macroeconomic environment.

* S&P 500 futures rose 6.4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 53 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 8.25 points.

* Marriott International is set to release its second-quarter earnings after markets close, a day after the leading hotel and lodging operator signed an agreement to open its first hotel in Sri Lanka.

* Economic data expected on Tuesday includes international trade for May at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) and wholesale inventories for May at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters poll expect a trade deficit of $48.5 billion in May versus an April deficit of $50.06 billion while inventories are expected to rise 0.3 percent versus a 0.6 percent increase in April.

* The bankrupt parent of American Airlines said it will press ahead with evaluating potential mergers and at least five airlines - US Airways Group Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp , Alaska Air Group, Republic Airways' Frontier Airlines and Virgin America - will be considered.

* Asian shares fell on worries that the global economic slowdown will erode corporate earnings, with the market unconvinced the euro zone can decisively bring down struggling member states' borrowing costs even after yields pulled back.