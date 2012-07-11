US STOCKS-Futures climb with Fed minutes on tap

* Fed minutes eyed for QE3 clues
* International trade, wholesale inventories data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 53 pts, S&P 6.4 pts, Nasdaq 8.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Wednesday, putting the benchmark S&P 500 index on
track to snap four days of consecutive declines ahead of the
release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's June
meeting.
* Following a drop in the S&P 500 in the prior session, the
index has been on its longest losing streak since a six-day run
of declines in May, as a round of corporate earnings warnings
crystallized concerns the sluggish global economy would impact
profits.
* Investors will look to the minutes of the most recent Fed
meeting for reasons behind the decision to extend its Operation
Twist program and insight on what may be needed to trigger a
third round of monetary stimulus.
* St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard
said on Tuesday the U.S. economy is still some way from needing
more asset-buying stimulus.
* European shares fell, led by luxury goods companies, as a
slowdown in sales growth at British group Burberry
highlighted the weak macroeconomic environment.
* S&P 500 futures rose 6.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 53
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 8.25 points.
* Marriott International is set to release its
second-quarter earnings after markets close, a day after the
leading hotel and lodging operator signed an agreement to open
its first hotel in Sri Lanka.
* Economic data expected on Tuesday includes international
trade for May at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) and wholesale inventories
for May at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters poll
expect a trade deficit of $48.5 billion in May versus an April
deficit of $50.06 billion while inventories are expected to rise
0.3 percent versus a 0.6 percent increase in April.
* The bankrupt parent of American Airlines said it will
press ahead with evaluating potential mergers and at least five
airlines - US Airways Group Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp
, Alaska Air Group, Republic Airways'
Frontier Airlines and Virgin America - will be considered.
* Asian shares fell on worries that the global economic
slowdown will erode corporate earnings, with the market
unconvinced the euro zone can decisively bring down struggling
member states' borrowing costs even after yields pulled back.