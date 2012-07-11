US STOCKS-Wall St to open slightly higher before Fed minutes

* Fed minutes eyed for QE3 clues
* Trade deficit narrows slightly, wholesale inventories data
on tap
* Eli Lilly dips after schizophrenia drug trial results
* Futures up: Dow 17 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq flat
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. stocks were set for a
slightly higher open on Wednesday, putting the benchmark S&P 500
index on track to snap a four-day losing streak before the
release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's June
meeting.
A drop in the S&P 500 in the prior session put the benchmark
index on its longest losing streak since a six-day run of
declines in May as a round of corporate earnings warnings
crystallized concerns the sluggish global economy would impact
profits.
Contributing to the market's recent volatility was weak
volume, with some of the lowest daily trading volumes of the
year coming within the past week.
Investors will look to the minutes of the most recent Fed
meeting, due to be released later in the day, for reasons behind
the central bank's decision to extend its Operation Twist
program and insight on what may be needed to trigger a third
round of monetary stimulus.
"We'll pore through it and people will try to find some
evidence of Fed support coming, whether we find it or not I
don't know - that is going to be a continuing debate going
forward," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at
FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
"I don't think we've seen enough yet to bring them on, but
of course there are those hoping for that."
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said
on Tuesday the U.S. economy is still some way from needing more
asset-buying stimulus.
S&P 500 futures rose 1.5 points and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
17 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures were flat.
Eli Lilly and Co slipped 1 percent to $42.45 in
premarket trade after the company said its experimental
schizophrenia drug known as mGlu2/3 did not work in a late stage
clinical trial.
Marriott International is set to release its
second-quarter earnings after markets close, a day after the
leading hotel and lodging operator signed an agreement to open
its first hotel in Sri Lanka.
Economic data showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed
slightly by 3.8 percent in May as a rise in exports, including
those bound for Europe and China, eased the pain of a slowdown
in the broader economy.
Later in the session at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT), the Commerce
Department will report wholesale inventories for May. Economists
in a Reuters poll expect inventories to rise 0.3 percent versus
a 0.6 percent increase in April.
The bankrupt parent of American Airlines said it will press
ahead with evaluating potential mergers and at least five
airlines will be considered - US Airways Group Inc,
JetBlue Airways Corp, Alaska Air Group,
Republic Airways' Frontier Airlines and Virgin
America.