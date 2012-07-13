US STOCKS-Wall St rallies on China data, JPMorgan; banks lead

* China GDP within expectations
* JPMorgan posts $4.4 bln trading loss; to restate Q1
* Indexes up: Dow 1.2 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. stocks rallied on Friday,
with each of the major indexes gaining more than 1 percent, as
data in China allayed concerns about a further slowing of global
growth and as bank shares advanced after the release of
JPMorgan's earnings.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co leapt 4.5 percent to
$35.59 after it reported $4.4 billion of credit trading losses
in its London offices, but still earned an overall profit that
was barely dented by the bad trades.
Data showed growth in China slowed for a sixth straight
quarter to 7.6 percent, better than some in the market feared,
but low enough to keep open the possibility that more action may
be taken by policymakers.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 154.55
points, or 1.23 percent, to 12,727.82. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index climbed 16.77 points, or 1.26 percent, to 1,351.53.
The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 29.96 points, or 1.05
percent, to 2,896.15.
Stocks saw a notable jump at 10:06 a.m. (1406 GMT) as 39,345
e-mini contracts traded, the single busiest minute of the
session so far, indicating the presence of a big buyer.
"China pretty much came in line with expectations, and that
could have been a very big miss which could have been
catastrophic for the market. JPMorgan, even with their
adjustments, came in above expectations - that could have been a
big negative," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist
at Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"Seeing that everything came in line or better than
expectations takes some of the pressure that has been on this
market for the past couple of days off."
The benchmark S&P index was on pace to snap a streak of six
consecutive declines, with Friday's advance trimming the weekly
loss to 0.8 percent.
JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, said it would
restate its previously filed interim financial statement for the
first quarter.
Shares of another bank, Wells Fargo & Co, rose 1.4
percent to $33.31 after the biggest U.S. mortgage lender
reported second-quarter earnings that beat estimates on strong
mortgage banking income and improved credit quality. The KBW
bank index climbed 1.6 percent
Labor Department data showed U.S. producer prices
unexpectedly rose 0.1 percent in June, against analyst estimates
for a decline of 0.5 percent.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers preliminary reading on the overall index on consumer
sentiment fell to 72.0 from 73.2 in June, shy of expectations
calling for a gain to 73.4 as Americans took a dim view of their
finances and job prospects.