US STOCKS-Wall St cuts week's losses with rally

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on Friday as data in China allayed concerns about a further slowing of global growth and banks advanced after JPMorgan released earnings.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank, leapt 6.1 percent to $36.10 after it reported a quarterly profit of nearly $5 billion despite bad derivatives bets that resulted in credit trading losses of $4.4 billion.

The bank's profit defused concerns about the long-term impact of a multibillion-dollar trading losses in the quarter.

Data showed growth in China slowed for a sixth straight quarter to 7.6 percent, better than some in the market feared, but low enough to keep open the possibility that more action may be taken by policymakers.

Concerns about slowing growth have pressured stocks, leading to a string of losses by the S&P so far this week.

"The market was very oversold, so with China looking better than we previously thought, and JPMorgan looking like it has healed itself, things appear contained for the moment," said John Manley, chief equity strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in New York. "We're putting in a bottom, not a top."

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 174.75 points, or 1.39 percent, at 12,748.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 19.09 points, or 1.43 percent, at 1,353.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.47 points, or 1.34 percent, at 2,904.66.

For the week, the S&P is down 0.1 percent and the Dow is off 0.3 percent. Both chalked up much steeper losses before Friday's rally. The Nasdaq is down 1.2 percent on the week, pressured by poor outlooks from technology companies earlier in the week.

The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, fell 6.7 percent.

Stocks saw a notable jump at 10:06 a.m. (1406 GMT) as 39,345 S&P e-Mini futures contracts traded, the single busiest minute of the session so far, indicating the presence of a big buyer.

Financial stocks were the top gainers of the day, with the S&P financial index up 2.4 percent on strong bank results.

JPMorgan said it had lost a total of $5.8 billion in 2012 from trading losse and said some traders might have tried to conceal the extent of the losses earlier this year.

The bank said it would restate its previously filed interim financial statement for the first quarter.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co rose 3.1 percent to $33.88 after the biggest U.S. mortgage lender reported second-quarter earnings that beat estimates on strong mortgage banking income and improved credit quality. The KBW bank index climbed 2.6 percent

Labor Department data showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly rose 0.1 percent in June, against analyst estimates for a decline of 0.5 percent. The market's reaction to this data was muted.

The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers preliminary reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment fell to 72.0 from 73.2 in June, shy of expectations as Americans took a dim view of their finances and job prospects.

Earnings season continues in full swing next week, with Intel Corp, Citigroup, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola Co among the names reporting.