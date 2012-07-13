US STOCKS-Wall St cuts week's losses with rally

* China GDP within expectations, easing slowdown fears
* JPMorgan rallies on profit and despite trading loss
* Indexes up: Dow 1.4 pct, S&P 1.4 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on
Friday as data in China allayed concerns about a further slowing
of global growth and banks advanced after JPMorgan released
earnings.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S.
bank, leapt 6.1 percent to $36.10 after it reported a quarterly
profit of nearly $5 billion despite bad derivatives bets that
resulted in credit trading losses of $4.4 billion.
The bank's profit defused concerns about the long-term
impact of a multibillion-dollar trading losses in the quarter.
Data showed growth in China slowed for a sixth straight
quarter to 7.6 percent, better than some in the market feared,
but low enough to keep open the possibility that more action may
be taken by policymakers.
Concerns about slowing growth have pressured stocks, leading
to a string of losses by the S&P so far this week.
"The market was very oversold, so with China looking better
than we previously thought, and JPMorgan looking like it has
healed itself, things appear contained for the moment," said
John Manley, chief equity strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in New York. "We're putting in a bottom, not a top."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 174.75
points, or 1.39 percent, at 12,748.02. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 19.09 points, or 1.43 percent, at 1,353.85.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.47 points, or 1.34
percent, at 2,904.66.
For the week, the S&P is down 0.1 percent and the Dow is off
0.3 percent. Both chalked up much steeper losses before Friday's
rally. The Nasdaq is down 1.2 percent on the week, pressured by
poor outlooks from technology companies earlier in the week.
The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's so-called
fear gauge, fell 6.7 percent.
Stocks saw a notable jump at 10:06 a.m. (1406 GMT) as 39,345
S&P e-Mini futures contracts traded, the single busiest
minute of the session so far, indicating the presence of a big
buyer.
Financial stocks were the top gainers of the day, with the
S&P financial index up 2.4 percent on strong bank
results.
JPMorgan said it had lost a total of $5.8 billion in 2012
from trading losse and said some traders might have tried to
conceal the extent of the losses earlier this year.
The bank said it would restate its previously filed interim
financial statement for the first quarter.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Co rose 3.1 percent to
$33.88 after the biggest U.S. mortgage lender reported
second-quarter earnings that beat estimates on strong mortgage
banking income and improved credit quality. The KBW bank index
climbed 2.6 percent
Labor Department data showed U.S. producer prices
unexpectedly rose 0.1 percent in June, against analyst estimates
for a decline of 0.5 percent. The market's
reaction to this data was muted.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers preliminary reading on the overall index on consumer
sentiment fell to 72.0 from 73.2 in June, shy of expectations as
Americans took a dim view of their finances and job prospects.
Earnings season continues in full swing next week, with
Intel Corp, Citigroup, Johnson & Johnson
and Coca-Cola Co among the names reporting.