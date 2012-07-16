US STOCKS-Wall St lower after data, but Citi higher

* Retail sales unexpectedly dip in latest month

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stocks fell on Monday after a steep rally in Friday's session, as investors focused on a weak read on retail sales, the latest data to indicate slowing in the economy.

Concerns about how the economy might be impacted by slowing growth and issues in Europe have pressured equities in recent weeks. While Citigroup Inc rose after a posting stronger-than-expected profit, many investors remain concerned about the impact economic uncertainty will have on outlooks.

Many companies have warned on profits in recent weeks. Negative to positive earnings guidance for the second quarter is 3.3 to 1, the worst since 2008, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"We're clearly in some sort of a slowdown, and we need to see what companies say about the second half of the year," said Mark Foster, who helps manage $500 million at Kirr Marbach & Co in Columbus, Indiana.

"If we get some decent numbers, that will be a key for our moving higher, especially since a lot of economic data seems a little soft."

Retail sales unexpectedly fell in June, dropping 0.5 percent, compared to the expectation of 0.2 percent growth. A second report on Monday showed manufacturing in New York state rose in July by a bit more than forecast.

Citigroup reported adjusted second-quarter earnings that beat expectations, sending shares up 1.1 percent to $26.94. The results follow JPMorgan Chase & Co's on Friday, which contributed to gains of 1 percent on major indexes.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 60.63 points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,716.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.18 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,351.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.97 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,895.50.

The impact of global economic issues will remain a focus in a busy week for earnings. In addition to Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Intel Corp, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola Co are on tap to report this week.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will also likely drive markets this week as he delivers his semiannual monetary policy report to Senate and House of Representatives committees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Analysts said he is not likely to divulge plans of further economic stimulus.

GlaxoSmithKline is to acquire its long-time partner Human Genome Sciences Inc for $3 billion, ending a three-month hostile pursuit of the U.S. biotech company on friendly terms after sweetening its offer. Shares of Human Genome rose 4.7 percent to $14.22.

Comcast Corp, the parent company of NBC, has bought out Microsoft Corp's 50 percent stake in MSNBC.com for a reported $300 million to assume full control of the news website.

Ford Motor Co is recalling some of its 2013 Escape compact sport-utility vehicles because a carpeting flaw may cause drivers to apply the brakes improperly, increasing stopping distances and the risk of crashes. Shares fell 0.9 percent to $9.19.