US STOCKS-Wall St lower after data, but Citi higher

By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stocks fell on Monday
after a steep rally in Friday's session, as investors focused on
a weak read on retail sales, the latest data to indicate slowing
in the economy.
Concerns about how the economy might be impacted by slowing
growth and issues in Europe have pressured equities in recent
weeks. While Citigroup Inc rose after a posting
stronger-than-expected profit, many investors remain concerned
about the impact economic uncertainty will have on outlooks.
Many companies have warned on profits in recent weeks.
Negative to positive earnings guidance for the second quarter is
3.3 to 1, the worst since 2008, Thomson Reuters data showed.
"We're clearly in some sort of a slowdown, and we need to
see what companies say about the second half of the year," said
Mark Foster, who helps manage $500 million at Kirr Marbach & Co
in Columbus, Indiana.
"If we get some decent numbers, that will be a key for our
moving higher, especially since a lot of economic data seems a
little soft."
Retail sales unexpectedly fell in June, dropping 0.5
percent, compared to the expectation of 0.2 percent growth. A
second report on Monday showed manufacturing in New York state
rose in July by a bit more than forecast.
Citigroup reported adjusted second-quarter earnings that
beat expectations, sending shares up 1.1 percent to $26.94. The
results follow JPMorgan Chase & Co's on Friday, which
contributed to gains of 1 percent on major indexes.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 60.63
points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,716.46. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.18 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,351.60.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.97 points, or
0.45 percent, at 2,895.50.
The impact of global economic issues will remain a focus in
a busy week for earnings. In addition to Citigroup, Goldman
Sachs, Intel Corp, Johnson & Johnson and
Coca-Cola Co are on tap to report this week.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will also likely
drive markets this week as he delivers his semiannual monetary
policy report to Senate and House of Representatives committees
on Tuesday and Wednesday. Analysts said he is not likely to
divulge plans of further economic stimulus.
GlaxoSmithKline is to acquire its long-time partner
Human Genome Sciences Inc for $3 billion, ending a
three-month hostile pursuit of the U.S. biotech company on
friendly terms after sweetening its offer.
Shares of Human Genome rose 4.7 percent to $14.22.
Comcast Corp, the parent company of NBC, has
bought out Microsoft Corp's 50 percent stake in
MSNBC.com for a reported $300 million to assume full control of
the news website.
Ford Motor Co is recalling some of its 2013 Escape
compact sport-utility vehicles because a carpeting flaw may
cause drivers to apply the brakes improperly, increasing
stopping distances and the risk of crashes. Shares fell 0.9
percent to $9.19.