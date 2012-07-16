US STOCKS-Shares edge down after retail sales; earnings eyed

* Retail sales unexpectedly fall in June
* Glaxo to buy Human Genome after sweetened $3 billion offer
* Visa at all-time high, Mastercard rises on lawsuit
settlement
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 16 A surprise decline in June
retail sales was the latest worrying sign from the economy,
pushing stocks slightly lower on Monday, but Citigroup earnings
limited losses in another forecast-beating report from a bank.
The S&P 500 has fallen in seven of the last eight sessions,
weighed down by concerns about the economy. Still, in a sign of
resilience, the index is up roughly 7 percent from a low hit
early in June despite the worsening economic data.
The drop in retail sales in June, the third consecutive
monthly decrease, contrasted with economists' expectations for a
small increase and was the latest sign the recovery is flagging,
a major concern for investors.
Shares of Citigroup gained around 1 percent after the
third largest U.S. bank reported profit that came in above
analysts' estimates. That was despite a 12 percent drop in
quarterly earnings due to losses from credit crisis-era assets.
Giri Cherukuri, head trader at OakBrook Investments, which
oversees $1.3 billion in Lisle, Illinois, said there was a
battle between better-than-expected earnings in the financial
sector and worries about the economy.
"The next week or so the market will be driven more by
earnings than economic numbers," he said, noting that recent
cautious outlooks from U.S. corporations could translate into
disappointing earnings as reporting season unfolds.
Citigroup earnings follow results from JP Morgan Chase
on Friday that sparked a rally and broke a six-day
streak of losses by the Dow industrials.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 28.65
points, or 0.22 percent, to 12,748.44. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 1.63 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,355.15. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 7.42 points, or 0.26
percent, to 2,901.05.
"Three months in a row of lower retail sales is pretty
concerning. People are going to have to lower their GDP
estimates," said Paul Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING
Investment Management in New York. "Given that, I'm surprised
the market is holding so well."
Zemsky said expectations that earnings turn out better than
feared could be one reason. Record low U.S. Treasury bond yields
and expectations that the Federal Reserve could support the
economy have also helped prop up stocks.
The World Trade Organization ruled in favor of the United
States, finding that China discriminates against foreign bank
cards. The decision could help U.S. credit card companies like
Visa, Mastercard and American Express.
In another credit card development, Visa Inc and
MasterCard Inc and banks reached a $7.25 billion
settlement with U.S. retailers in a lawsuit late on Friday.
Visa rose 2.4 percent to $127.08 and MasterCard shares
gained 1.8 percent to $437.43. American Express shares rose 1.5
percent to $58.79.
In mergers and acquisitions news, GlaxoSmithKline is
to acquire its long-time partner Human Genome Sciences Inc
for $3 billion, ending a three-month hostile pursuit of
the U.S. biotech company on friendly terms after sweetening its
offer. Shares of Human Genome rose 4.6 percent
to $14.20.
In another healthcare deal, private equity firm TPG said it
would buy U.S.-based Par Pharmaceutical for $1.9
billion, sending Par shares up 36.7 percent to $50.