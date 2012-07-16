US STOCKS-S&P down for seventh day in eight

* Retail sales unexpectedly fall in June
* Citigroup edges higher after better-than-expected earnings
* Glaxo to buy Human Genome after sweetened $3 billion offer
* Visa at all-time high, MasterCard, American Express also
rise
* Indexes down: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 16 A surprise decline in June
retail sales was the latest worrying sign from the economy,
pushing stocks slightly lower on Monday, but Citigroup's
earnings limited losses.
The S&P 500 has fallen in seven of the past eight sessions,
pressured by concerns about economic growth. Still, in a sign of
resilience, the index is up roughly 7 percent from a low hit
early in June despite the worsening economic data.
Trading volume at 4.95 billion shares on the NYSE, Amex and
Nasdaq was the second lightest day this year, according to
preliminary data from Reuters.
The drop in retail sales in June, the third consecutive
monthly decline, contrasted with economists' expectations for a
small increase and was the latest sign the recovery is flagging.
Citigroup's earnings, which exceeded estimates, followed
JPMorgan Chase's estimate-beating earnings on Friday,
which sparked a rally and broke a six-day streak of losses by
the Dow industrials.
Shares of Citigroup gained around 0.6 percent to
$26.81. Although the third largest U.S. bank by assets reported
stronger-than-expected earnings, its profit fell 12 percent due
to losses from credit crisis-era assets.
Giri Cherukuri, head trader at OakBrook Investments, which
oversees $1.3 billion in Lisle, Illinois, said there was a
tug-of-war between better-than-expected earnings in the
financial sector and worries about the economy.
"The next week or so the market will be driven more by
earnings than economic numbers," he said, noting that recent
cautious outlooks from U.S. corporations could translate into
disappointing earnings as reporting season unfolds.
Many companies have warned on profits in recent weeks.
Negative to positive earnings guidance for the second quarter is
3.3 to 1, the worst since 2008, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 49.88
points, or 0.39 percent, to 12,727.21. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 3.14 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,353.64. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 11.53 points, or 0.40
percent, to 2,896.94.
"Three months in a row of lower retail sales is pretty
concerning. People are going to have to lower their GDP
estimates," said Paul Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING
Investment Management in New York. "Given that, I'm surprised
the market is holding so well."
Zemsky said expectations that earnings turn out better than
feared could be one reason. Record low U.S. Treasury bond yields
and expectations that the Federal Reserve could support the
economy have also helped prop up stocks.
The World Trade Organization ruled in favor of the United
States, finding that China discriminates against foreign bank
cards. The decision could help U.S. credit card companies like
Visa, Mastercard and American Express.
In another credit card development, Visa Inc and
MasterCard Inc and banks reached a $7.25 billion
settlement with U.S. retailers in a lawsuit late on Friday.
Visa rose 2.5 percent to $127.15 and MasterCard shares
gained 1.7 percent to $436.89. American Express shares rose 1.2
percent to $58.64.
In mergers and acquisitions news, GlaxoSmithKline is
to acquire its long-time partner Human Genome Sciences Inc
for $3 billion, ending a three-month hostile pursuit of
the U.S. biotech company on friendly terms after sweetening its
offer. Shares of Human Genome rose 4.5
percent to $14.19.
In another healthcare deal, private equity firm TPG said it
would buy U.S.-based Par Pharmaceutical for $1.9
billion, sending Par shares up 36.7 percent to $50.