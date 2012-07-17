US STOCKS-Futures up on earnings, investors await Bernanke

* Bernanke comments before Senate panel to be in focus
* Goldman, Coke rise after results, J&J shares lower
* Yahoo rallies in premarket on announcement of new CEO
* Indexes: Dow up 44 pts, S&P up 6.2 pts, Nasdaq up 11.75
pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, lifted by some strong corporate earnings and ahead
of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who may
offer clues into steps the central bank could take to stimulate
the economy.
A pair of major companies, Goldman Sachs and
Coca-Cola Co, rose in premarket trading after posting
profits that beat expectations. Johnson & Johnson, which
along with Coke is a Dow component, also reported, though the
stock edged lower.
Bernanke is testifying before the U.S. Senate Banking
Committee at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT), and while recent indications
have suggested the Fed won't announce another round of
quantitative easing unless economic conditions deteriorate
further, the comments will still be closely monitored.
The market is coming off a period of weakness, with Monday's
retail sales data the latest sign of slowing growth. Markets are
down seven of the past eight sessions.
"We're on pins and needles waiting for any utterance from
Bernanke that can be twisted into a sign of new stimulus," said
James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"I doubt there will be any fireworks, but he could hint at
something and that's what people are looking for. Investors are
more worried about missing a QE trade than they are economic
weakness."
Goldman rose 1.9 percent to $99.50 before the bell after
reporting earnings that beat expectations, the latest financial
company to rally on results. Coca-Cola, which also topped
consensus forecasts, gained 0.6 percent to $76.97.
J&J reported adjusted profits that beat expectations by a
penny, and shares fell 0.9 percent to $67.85.
With 6 percent of S&P components having reported thus far,
65 percent have topped profit expectations, according to the
latest Thomson Reuters data.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 44
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 11.75 points.
The Nasdaq was lifted by Yahoo Inc, which rose 2.3
percent to $16.01 in premarket trading after it naming Marissa
Mayer, a now-former top executive at Google Inc, as its
new chief executive. The company has cycled through three CEOs
in a year.
June consumer prices will be released at 8:30 and are
forecast to have stayed unchanged, compared with a 0.3 percent
drop in May. Excluding volatile food and energy items, CPI is
forecast to rise 0.2 percent, a repeat of the May increase.
Morgan Stanley cut its 2012 U.S. auto sales projections by
about 3 percent and cut its profit outlooks for the sector due
to weak sales.
U.S. stocks fell in a volatile session on Monday, with the
weak retail sales fueling losses.