US STOCKS-Futures point to slight gains ahead of Bernanke

* Bernanke comments before Senate panel to be in focus
* Goldman, Coke rise after results, J&J shares lower
* Yahoo rallies in premarket on announcement of new CEO
* Consumer prices flat in June, in line with expectations
* Indexes: Dow up 47 pts, S&P up 5.7 pts, Nasdaq up 12.75
pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to gains at the open on Tuesday after strong earnings
from Goldman Sachs and as investors awaited testimony from
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who may offer clues into
steps the central bank could take to stimulate the economy.
Many analysts said, however, it was unlikely Bernanke would
announce anything substantial to boost growth. In addition,
while some major companies reported better-than-expected
profits, share gains didn't translate to the broader market.
Goldman Sachs rose 2 percent to $99.59 before the
bell after reporting earnings that beat expectations, the latest
financial company to rally on results. Coca-Cola Co,
which also topped consensus forecasts, gained 1.5 percent to
$76.97.
Bernanke is testifying before the U.S. Senate Banking
Committee at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT), and while recent indications
have suggested the Fed won't announce another round of
quantitative easing unless economic conditions deteriorate
further, the comments will still be closely monitored.
"Bernanke will say that the Fed remains vigilant but I don't
think we'll rally unless he gives any signal that quantitative
easing is imminent, which I think is unlikely," said Wayne
Kaufman, chief market analyst at John Thomas Financial in New
York. "Investors hoping for QE, or a time frame for QE, will be
disappointed."
The market is coming off a period of weakness, with Monday's
retail sales data the latest sign of slowing growth. Markets are
down seven of the past eight sessions.
Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted profit that beat
expectations by a penny, but posted lower-than-expected sales
and cut its full-year profit forecast, sending its shares down
1.2 percent to $67.65.
With 6 percent of S&P components having reported thus far,
65 percent have topped profit expectations, according to the
latest Thomson Reuters data.
S&P 500 futures rose 5.7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 47
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 12.75 points.
The Nasdaq was lifted by Yahoo Inc, which rose 1.4
percent to $15.87 in premarket trading after it naming Marissa
Mayer, a now-former top executive at Google Inc, as its
new chief executive. The company has cycled through three CEOs
in a year.
U.S. consumer prices were flat in June, as expected, as the
cost of gasoline dropped, offering some relief for cash-strapped
Americans and scope for the Federal Reserve to ease monetary
policy further to help the faltering recovery. Futures were
little impacted by the data.
Morgan Stanley cut its 2012 U.S. auto sales projections by
about 3 percent and cut its profit outlooks for the sector due
to weak sales.
U.S. stocks fell in a volatile session on Monday, with the
weak retail sales fueling losses.