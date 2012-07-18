US STOCKS-Futures point to slight losses at the open

* Intel latest tech company to warn on revenue
* BofA shares rise after swinging to Q2 profit
* Vivus soars in premarket, FDA approves obesity drug
* Futures down: Dow 25 pts, S&P 4.1 pts, Nasdaq 5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to slight losses at the open on Wednesday as Intel
joined the ranks of tech companies to cut their outlooks in a
sign of how tepid economic conditions worldwide are hurting
revenue.
Financials will also be in focus following results from Bank
of America Corp, which swung to a second-quarter profit
following a massive mortgage-related charge a year earlier but
also posted a decline in revenue.
The Dow component rose 1.3 percent to $8.02 in volatile
premarket trading, following similar rallies by JPMorgan Chase
, Citigroup Inc and Goldman Sachs.
Intel Corp late Tuesday cut its full-year revenue
outlook and said consumer spending in Europe and the United
States was softer than previously thought. Shares fell 0.7
percent to $25.20 before the bell.
"We're clearly seeing softness in company revenue because of
Europe and the global slowdown, and that's a concern," said
Oliver Pursche, president at Gary Goldberg Financial Services in
Suffern, New York.
"We're seeing those fears spread across industries, but Bank
of America is another example of financials being surprisingly
strong. That could be a sector that shines because expectations
are so low."
Among tech stocks, Advanced Micro Devices and
Applied Materials also cut their guidance in recent
weeks, contributing to month-to-date losses of more than 2
percent in the S&P information technology index. The
group is considered a proxy for business spending, and the weak
views in the sector could have broader implications.
Investors will be looking to Ben Bernanke, the U.S. Federal
Reserve chairman, who will deliver the semi-annual "Monetary
Policy Report to the Congress" before the House Financial
Services Committee.
Bernanke testified before a Senate committee on Tuesday, and
while he didn't give any specifics over what the central bank
might do to accelerate growth amid signs of weakness, he left
the door open to more stimulus if it became clear unemployment
was not falling or if deflation risks mounted.
S&P 500 futures fell 4.1 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 25
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 5 points.
With 7 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported thus far
in the earnings season, 65 percent have beaten profit
expectations, according to the latest Thomson Reuters data. Only
15 percent have missed.
In other company news, Vivus Inc surged 13 percent
to $29.92 in premarket trading after the Food and Drug
Administration approved the company's obesity drug.
A number of key reports will be released on Wednesday,
including those of American Express Co and International
Business Machines Corp. Bank of New York Mellon
and PNC Financial reported earlier on Wednesday.
Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes rose in June to its fastest
pace in over three years, lending a helping hand to an economy
that has shown worrisome signs of cooling. Futures were little
impacted by the data.
Wall Street rose on Tuesday, lifted by strong results from
Goldman Sachs and Coca-Cola Co. Still, the S&P has
posted losses in seven of the last nine sessions, falling about
1 percent.