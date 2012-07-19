US STOCKS-Futures set to extend earnings-fueled rally

* IBM rallies after raising outlook, Morgan Stanley down
* Jobless claims data on tap, seen rising from last week
* S&P on track to notch third straight day of gains
* Futures up: Dow 58 pts, S&P 6.2 pts, Nasdaq 13.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday, indicating the market would rally for a third day,
following gains on Wednesday that took the S&P 500 to its
highest level since May.
Corporate earnings continue to be a focus, and investors
were cheered by IBM 's move to raise its full-year profit
forecast late on Wednesday.
That bucked a recent trend of tech companies - such as Intel
Corp and Qualcomm Inc - lowering their
outlooks, which analysts feared could have negative broader
implications as the sector is considered a proxy for business
spending.
Dow component International Business Machines
reported revenue that was below consensus estimates, but its
finance chief said he was "pretty confident going into the next
quarter." The stock rose 2.6 percent to $193.18 in premarket
trading.
"What IBM did, and what other companies are indicating, is
that earnings will not be as poor as people felt was possible,"
said Rick Meckler, who helps oversee $2 billion as president of
LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"When you see earnings hold up in a weakening economy, that
allows stocks to keep their momentum and suggests these
companies could really advance when the economy picks up."
S&P 500 futures rose 6.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 58
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 13.75 points.
With the advance in futures, the S&P is on track to notch a
third straight day of gains. It has risen 1.4 percent over the
past two sessions.
Investors have been concerned that the debt crisis in Europe
and signs of slowing growth worldwide would hurt corporate
profits, but thus far, most companies have beaten the recently
moderated expectations of analysts. With 10 percent of the S&P
500 having reported, according to the latest Thomson Reuters
data, 73 percent have exceeded expectations.
Morgan Stanley fell 4.7 percent to $13.33 before the
bell as quarterly revenue declined due to a slowdown in trading
and dealmaking volumes.
A pair of Dow components also reported. Travelers Cos Inc
posted a profit that missed expectations while Verizon
Communications Inc's revenue rose on strong subscriber
additions, though the revenue was slightly below consensus
estimates and shares fell 1.3 percent to $45.30.
Investors will be looking to a round of economic data on
Thursday, starting with weekly jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. (1230
GMT) Claims are seen rising by 15,000 to 365,000 in the latest
week, a sign that the labor market continues to struggle.
Existing home sales and the Philadelphia Fed business
activity survey are also on tap for release at 10:00 a.m. (1400
GMT) Home sales are seen rising 1.1 percent, while the
Philadelphia Fed survey's main index is expected to improve to
minus 8.0 for July from minus 16.6 the month before.
Weak economic data recently has amplified hopes the Federal
Reserve would step in with measures to boost growth. On
Wednesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke repeated in congressional
testimony the Fed's pledge to act if the economy needed it.
Later in the day, the Fed's anecdotal Beige Book survey showed
the economy is still struggling.
Nokia Corp also reported results, coming
in with a loss that was narrower than expected and with the
company ending the quarter with more cash than investors had
expected. U.S.-listed shares of the company climbed 10 percent
to $1.91 before the bell.
Wall Street rose on Wednesday, lifted by results from such
bellwethers as Honeywell Inc, though shares of Bank of
America Corp were sold off following results, which
pressured financials.