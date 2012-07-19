US STOCKS-Tech earnings lead Wall Street up, but data weighs

* IBM rallies after raising outlook, Morgan Stanley down
* S&P on track to notch third straight day of gains
* Jobless claims rise more than expected in latest week
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. stocks rose for a third
straight day on Thursday, led by technology stocks following a
strong full-year outlook from IBM, and extending a rally that
has taken the S&P to its highest level since May.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq surged but gains in other indexes were
limited following a weak reading on the U.S. labor market which
underlined the headwinds facing the economy's recovery.
IBM raised its full-year profit forecast late on
Wednesday, bucking a recent trend of tech companies that cut
their outlooks. Shares of the Dow component leapt 3.8 percent to
$195.38, the best day for the stock since January.
"After seeing some weakness in the space, this shows that
there can be dramatic moves both ways in the sector," said
Richard Sichel, chief investment officer at Philadelphia Trust
Co. "Industry leaders are leading again."
Positive sentiment was tempered by labor data, which showed
jobless claims rose more than expected in the latest week, the
most recent of a ream of reports pointing to weakness.
Separately, existing home sales unexpectedly fell in June
while the Philadelphia Fed business survey also came in weaker
than expected.
"We've had more disappointment than not when it comes to
data over the past few months, but for the moment investors are
looking instead at what companies have to say, which is more
important," said Sichel, who helps oversee $1.6 billion in
assets.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.37 points,
or 0.04 percent, at 12,914.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.09 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,373.87. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.32 points, or 0.52
percent, at 2,957.92.
Investors have been concerned that the debt crisis in Europe
and signs of slowing growth worldwide would hurt corporate
profits, but thus far, most companies have beaten the recently
moderated expectations of analysts. With 10 percent of the S&P
500 having reported, according to the latest Thomson Reuters
data, 73 percent have exceeded expectations.
On the downside, Morgan Stanley fell 3.6 percent to
$13.49 as quarterly revenue declined due to a slowdown in
trading and dealmaking volumes.
Among other Dow components, Travelers Cos Inc posted
a profit that missed expectations while Verizon Communications
Inc's revenue rose on strong subscriber additions, though
the revenue was slightly below consensus estimates.
Travelers fell 0.8 percent to $63.47 while Verizon slumped
2.4 percent to $44.81.
Nokia Corp also reported results, coming
in with a loss that was smaller than expected and ending the
quarter with more cash than investors had expected. U.S.-listed
shares of the company climbed 9.8 percent to $1.90.