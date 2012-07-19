US STOCKS-Strong technology earnings boost Wall Street

* IBM gains after raising outlook, Morgan Stanley falls
* Walgreen shares rally after Express Scripts agreement
* Google up sharply ahead of earnings
* Jobless claims, home resales, factory data disappoint
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday,
with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high as technology companies'
outlooks and earnings overshadowed weak economic data.
So far corporate earnings have been beating analysts'
lowered expectations. The latest to boost the market, especially
tech shares, were IBM's raised full-year outlook,
forecast-beating earnings from eBay and Qualcomm's
expectations for a "strong December quarter."
But a slew of weaker-than-expected economic data capped
gains in the wider market. Manufacturing in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region shrank for a third month and home resales
were lower than forecast. Data also showed more Americans
applied for unemployment insurance than expected in the latest
week.
"Europe has been quiet and earnings news, while not
earth-shattering is slightly better than expected," said Fred
Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Lake
Oswego, Oregon. "A trading range environment is how we see it."
Recent lackluster data has had a limited impact on the
market as investors increasingly expect the Federal Reserve to
step up stimulus efforts, possibly as early as the end of July.
There were also some worrying earnings. Morgan Stanley
fell 6.6 percent to $13.07 as quarterly revenue declined
due to a slowdown in trading and dealmaking volumes. The company
will cut 1,000 employees by the end of this year. The S&P
financial index fell 1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 23.27 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 12,931.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 2.27 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,375.05. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 23.14 points, or 0.79
percent, to 2,965.74.
The S&P is at its highest level since early May. Some
investors are pointing to a trading range between recent highs
above 1,400 and a low in June around 1,280.
"People are focusing on individual stocks after earnings and
trying to figure out (through) outlooks how weak the economy
really is," said Giri Cherukuri, head trader at OakBrook
Investments in Lisle, Illinois.
"It is baked into stock prices that growth is going to be
slow for a little while,"
IBM shares jumped 3.8 percent to $195.44, making it the
largest boost to the Dow industrials a day after it raised its
full-year profit forecast.
Qualcomm cut its revenue and earnings forecast for the
current quarter but investors took heart as it said sales would
improve for a strong last quarter of 2012, sending its shares up
4.5 percent to $58.56.
EBay shares jumped 8.9 percent to $44.06 after it posted
stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue and earnings as more
consumers shopped on its online marketplaces and used its PayPal
payment service.
Of the 20 percent of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings so
far, 65 percent of companies have beaten expectations, slightly
better than average since 1994, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
U.S.-traded shares of Mellanox Technologies
touched their life-time high after the
chipmaker's profit beat analysts' expectations. Mellanox, up
about 40 percent at $94.33, was the biggest boost to the PHLX
semiconductor index.
Outside the tech sector, Textron shares rallied 9.6
percent to $26.05 after the world's largest maker of corporate
jets, which also makes EZ-Go golf carts and industrial
components, handily beat Wall Street forecasts.
Walgreen shares soared 10.8 percent to $34.32 and
Express Scripts Holding added 1.2 percent to $58.40
after the companies said they struck a pharmacy network
agreement that settles a long-running dispute.
Walgreen competitor CVS Caremark fell 5.9 percent to
$45.57.
Shares of Johnson Controls, the battery and auto
interiors company, tumbled 6.5 percent to $26.47 after it posted
a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its outlook for
the current period.
Google shares rose 2.5 percent to $595. The company
was scheduled to report earnings after the market's closing
bell.