US STOCKS-Technology earnings boost Wall Street

* IBM gains after raising outlook, Morgan Stanley falls
* Walgreen shares rally after Express Scripts agreement
* Google up sharply ahead of earnings
* Jobless claims, home resales, factory data disappoint
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday
for a third straight day, with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month
high, as earnings from technology companies and expectations for
more monetary stimulus outweighed weak economic data.
So far in this earnings season a majority of companies have
beaten analysts' lowered expectations. In the latest boost, IBM
raised its full-year outlook, eBay's profit
beat forecasts and Qualcomm said its expects a "strong
December quarter."
"Europe has been quiet and earnings news, while not
earth-shattering, is slightly better than expected," said Fred
Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Lake
Oswego, Oregon. "A trading range environment is how we see it."
Weak manufacturing and employment data as well as falling
revenue at investment bank Morgan Stanley, which sent its
shares down more than 5 percent, capped gains in the wider
market. The S&P financial index fell 1 percent.
Even so, expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon
step up stimulus efforts have helped the market shake off bad
news. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said this week that the U.S.
central bank would act if the outlook worsened.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 34.66 points,
or 0.27 percent, to 12,943.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 3.73 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,376.51. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 23.30 points, or 0.79
percent, to 2,965.90.
But despite the Nasdaq's out-performance compared with the
other indexes, decliners in the index beat advancers by a ratio
of more than 5 to 4. Investors like to see advancers beating
decliners by a wide margin to confirm market strength.
The S&P is at its highest level since early May. Some
investors are pointing to a trading range between recent highs
above 1,400 and a low in June around 1,280.
"People are focusing on individual stocks after earnings and
trying to figure out (through) outlooks how weak the economy
really is," said Giri Cherukuri, head trader at OakBrook
Investments in Lisle, Illinois.
"It is baked into stock prices that growth is going to be
slow for a little while," he said.
Manufacturing in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region shrank for a
third month and home resales were lower than forecast. That came
shortly after a report showed more Americans applied for
unemployment insurance in the latest week.
IBM shares jumped 3.8 percent to $195.34, making it the
largest boost to the Dow industrials a day after it raised its
full-year profit forecast.
Semiconductor company Qualcomm cut its revenue and earnings
forecast for the current quarter, but investors took heart as it
said sales would improve for a strong last quarter of 2012,
sending its shares up 4.2 percent to $58.43.
EBay shares jumped 8.6 percent to $43.95 after it posted
stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue and earnings as more
consumers shopped on its online marketplaces and used its PayPal
payment service.
Morgan Stanley fell 5.3 percent to $13.25 as quarterly
revenue declined due to a slowdown in trading and dealmaking
volumes. The company will cut 1,000 employees by the end of this
year.
Of the 19 percent of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings so
far, 65 percent have beaten expectations, slightly better than
average since 1994, according to Thomson Reuters data.
U.S.-traded shares of Mellanox Technologies
touched their life-time high after the
chipmaker's profit beat analysts' expectations. Mellanox, up
about 41.5 percent at $93.90, was the biggest boost to the PHLX
semiconductor index.
Outside the tech sector, Textron shares rallied 11.5
percent to $26.50 after the world's largest maker of corporate
jets, which also makes EZ-Go golf carts and industrial
components, handily beat Wall Street forecasts.
Walgreen shares soared 11.7 percent to $34.62 and
Express Scripts Holding added 1.9 percent to $58.76
after the companies said they struck a pharmacy network
agreement that settles a long-running dispute.
Walgreen competitor CVS Caremark fell 6.2 percent to
$45.43.
Shares of Johnson Controls, the battery and auto
interiors company, tumbled 7.9 percent to $26.07 after it posted
a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its outlook for
the current period.
About 6.5 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and Amex, compared with the 50-day moving
average of 6.7 billion shares.