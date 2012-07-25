US STOCKS-Wall St edges up, despite Apple's miss

* Apple's revenue miss points to sluggish global economy
* S&P tests support at 50-day moving average
* Caterpillar and Boeing earnings lift Dow industrials
* Dow up 0.8 pct; S&P up 0.3 pct; Nasdaq up 0.08 pct
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. stocks rose modestly in
choppy trading on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track to
snap a three-day losing streak, despite a rare earnings
disappointment from Apple, the most valuable U.S. company.
Apple Inc results fell short of Wall Street's
expectations as the European economy sagged and consumers held
off buying the company's flagship iPhone ahead of a new version
expected in the fall. Apple's stock lost 3.9 percent to
$577.60.
The sour news from the consumer technology giant was offset
by reports from Boeing and Caterpillar, which strengthened
industrial stocks and helped boost the Dow industrials.
Shares of Caterpillar rose 1.4 percent, giving up
some earlier gains, as the company remained cautious on its
outlook.
Cat rallied sharply in the morning after the company noted
an improvement in U.S. home sales, an assertion belied by a weak
report on U.S. home sales from the Commerce Department.
"The comments in Caterpillar's earnings report was that they
were seeing a recovery in housing and then to get some news
after that it was maybe not, that maybe took some of the CAT
inflation away," said Janna Sampson, co-chief investment officer
at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
Housing stocks ranked among the worst performers after the
biggest drop in U.S. single-family home sales in more than a
year. The PHLX housing sector index tumbled 2.1 percent,
pulled lower by a 2.6 percent drop in D.R. Horton shares
to $18.19.
The S&P 500 is testing support at its 50-day moving average
at 1,332.85. The benchmark index broke through that level on
Tuesday, but rebounded above it after reports the Fed was likely
to provide more stimulus.
Both the Dow and the S&P 500 had received a lift at the
start of Wednesday's session from a report in The Wall Street
Journal on Tuesday afternoon that Federal Reserve officials are
moving closer to taking more steps to aid the flagging economy.
Expectations that the Fed will act, maybe as soon as its
rate-setting meeting next week, have been growing. Tuesday's
story, while nothing new, helped cement that view.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 94.49 points,
or 0.75 percent, to 12,711.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 3.46 points, or 0.26 percent, to 1,341.77. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 2.34 points, or 0.08
percent, to 2,865.33.
Caterpillar's quarterly profit easily beat Wall Street's
expectations, helped in part by growing sales of mining
equipment. The world's largest maker of construction machines
also raised its 2012 forecast.
Boeing also helped the Dow, reporting a
greater-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit and
raising its full-year earnings forecast on Wednesday as rising
airplane deliveries offset higher pension costs. Boeing's stock
gained 2.7 percent to $73.99.
Ford Motor Co. reported a better-than-expected
second-quarter profit on Wednesday, but roughly doubled its
forecast for losses in Europe, where a deepening economic crisis
pushed the auto industry's sales to their lowest level in
nearly 20 years. Ford shares slid 0.9 percent to $8.98.
Of the 195 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings to date for the second quarter, 64.6 percent have
reported earnings above analysts' expectations.
Wall Street had sold off for three straight days on fears
that Spain may need a bailout and signs that the global economy
is starting to slow down. Despite the pessimism, the S&P 500 is
up 6.8 percent this year, and is one of the best-performing
broad stock indexes in the world.