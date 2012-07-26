US STOCKS-Index futures climb after Draghi comments

* Draghi pledges to save euro
* 3M, Exxon, Amazon to report earnings
* Futures up: S&P 16.9 pts, Dow 136, Nasdaq 37
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday after remarks by Europe's central bank chief about
protecting the euro zone from collapse helped reassure a market
already expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to step up stimulus
efforts.
* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged on
Thursday to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone
from collapse, including fighting unreasonably high government
borrowing costs.
* Hopes that the Federal Reserve will increase its efforts
to stimulate a flagging economy, maybe as early as its
rate-setting meeting next week, helped soothe concerns about the
economy.
* With around two fifths of S&P 500 companies reporting
earnings as of Wednesday, 65 percent have beat Wall Street's
profit estimates. However, three in five companies missed
revenue estimates, with many pointing to a weakening global
economy.
* S&P 500 futures rose 16.9 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 136
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 37 points.
* Companies reporting Thursday include Amazon,
Colgate-Palmolive, Dow Chemical, Kimberly-Clark
, 3M, Sprint Nextel, Starbucks,
United Technologies and Exxon Mobil.
* The euro and European shares rose on Thursday and German
Bund futures fell after Draghi made his comments about
preserving the euro.
* The chances of Greece leaving the euro in the next 12-18
months have risen to about 90 percent, U.S. bank Citi said in a
report on Thursday.
* On the economic front, June durable goods orders and
weekly jobless claims are due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), and
pending home sales for June at 10:00 ET (1400 GMT).
* Visa Inc's adjusted profit beat analysts' estimates,
and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast for a
second time this year, as more people move to card-based
payments globally.
* Las Vegas Sands Corp, owned by billionaire Sheldon
Adelson, reported quarterly earnings that were significantly
worse than expected, hurt by lower profits at casinos in key
Asian markets which had previously helped offset flagging U.S.
revenue.