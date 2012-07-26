US STOCKS-Wall St jumps after Draghi comments

* Draghi pledges to save euro
* Dow Chemical earnings disappoint, stock falls 3 pct
* Jobless claims fall in latest week
* Sprint jumps 16 pct after earnings
* Indexes up: S&P 1.2 pct, Dow 1.4 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 26 Wall Street jumped on Thursday
after remarks by Europe's central bank chief about protecting
the euro zone from collapse helped reassure a market already
expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to step up stimulus efforts.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged on
Thursday to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone
from collapse, including fighting unreasonably high government
borrowing costs. The comments caused an immediate spike in
global stock and commodity markets.
Policy makers have made similar statements about saving the
euro before, but if these latest remarks are realized in
decisive intervention in European bond markets or other
stimulative measures, i nvestors hope it could spur a sizable
"risk-on" rally in stocks.
Shares in sectors more sensitive to risks in Europe and
slowness in the economy, such as materials and financials, led
the market higher. Morgan Stanley shares rose 2.3 percent
to $13.27.
"The overarching concern over the last week or so has been
that the euro zone is slowly melting into the Mediterranean,"
said Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in
New York. "To have Draghi come out and say, listen we are
keeping this together ...is going to add support to the market
that is otherwise not there.
"Remember, though, that the ECB can't do this alone; he's
going to have to have support from Germany and we'll see if
that's forthcoming," said Hogan.
In a reassuring sign on the economy, the number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to near a
four-year low, a hopeful indication for a labor market that has
shown signs of weakness.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 182.40
points, or 1.44 percent, to 12,858.45. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 16.36 points, or 1.22 percent, to 1,354.25.
The Nasdaq Composite Index g 46.66 points, or 1.63
percent, to 2,900.90.
Hopes that the Federal Reserve will boost efforts to
stimulate a flagging economy, maybe with a decision to do so as
early as at its rate-setting meeting next week, soothed concerns
about the economy and offset the impact of what investors
describe as a "mixed" corporate earnings season.
Shares in Sprint Nextel Corp jumped 16 percent after
the company posted earnings. Net operating revenue rose to $8.8
billion from $8.3 billion. Analysts expected $8.727 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
If the move higher by the market is sustained through the
trading day it will lift the S&P 500 away from a technically
important level around 1,333, which if breached may lead to
further losses. The level marks a convergence of several
technical factors, including the index's 50-day moving average.
"Finally the markets have forced the ECB and the euro group
leaders to begin to make statements that the market really wants
to hear," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"This time he's being more decisive and using more
challenging words; yes, he's said before that the euro is
irreversible, but today he says it's irreversible and we will
make it irreversible," said Cardillo.
With around two-fifths of S&P 500 companies reporting
earnings as of Wednesday, 65 percent have beat Wall Street's
profit estimates. However, three in five companies missed
revenue estimates, with many pointing to a weakening global
economy.
Dow Chemical Co, the largest U.S. chemical maker by
sales, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on
Thursday as demand for chlorine, plastics and electronic parts
plunged around the world. The shares fell 2.4 percent to $29.55.