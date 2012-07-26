US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on Draghi comments

* Draghi pledge boosts stocks
* Zynga plunges, Facebook falls on Zynga outlook
* Sprint shares rally, most active stock in trading
* Indexes up: S&P 1.4 pct, Dow 1.5 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, July 26 Wall Street rose more than 1
percent on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a
four-day losing streak, after the European Central Bank chief
pledged to save the euro zone from collapse.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the ECB would do
what was necessary to protect the euro zone, including fighting
high bond yields, a measure ECB officials had not previously
suggested.
"Draghi's comments were quite exciting because this is
something people always thought the ECB would not do," said
Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush Morgan in San
Francisco.
Policy makers have made similar statements about saving the
euro before, but if these remarks result in decisive
intervention in European bond markets, it could spur a sizable
rally in stocks.
Shares in sectors more sensitive to risks in Europe and
economic demand, such as energy-related stocks and financials,
led the market. The PHLX oil service index was up 2.8
percent, led by a 6.4 percent jump in National Oilwell Varco Inc
, after the oilfield equipment maker posted results.
The KBW bank index gained 1.5 percent.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell last week to near a four-year low, although the
figures have been volatile of late due to summer factory
shutdowns. Durable goods orders for June were better than
expected, but a slip in pending home sales underscored the
fragility of the economy.
"For weeks we've been seeing this tug of war between central
bankers who want to prop things up, and the reality of the
deteriorating economic conditions that are affecting earnings,"
said Peter Boockvar, equity analyst and portfolio manager at
Miller Tabak & Co. in New York.
Zynga shares hit an all-time low, dropping 38.6
percent as the company slashed its profit outlook off of fading
enthusiasm for its Facebook games. It was the most actively
traded stock on the Nasdaq. Facebook,
scheduled to report after the bell, saw its shares fall 6.8
percent.
Shares in Sprint Nextel Corp jumped 19.3 percent after
the company posted earnings. Net operating revenue rose to $8.8
billion from $8.3 billion.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 186.07
points, or 1.47 percent, to 12,862.12. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 18.62 points, or 1.39 percent, to 1,356.51.
The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 31.11 points, or
1.09 percent, to 2,885.35.
Hopes that the Federal Reserve will boost efforts to
stimulate a flagging economy, maybe with a decision to do so as
early as at its rate-setting meeting next week, soothed concerns
about the economy and offset the impact of what investors
describe as a "mixed" corporate earnings season.
Of the 260 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
quarterly results to date, 66.5 percent have posted earnings
above analyst expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.
If the move higher by the market is sustained through the
trading day it will lift the S&P 500 away from a technically
important level around 1,333. The level marks a convergence of
several technical factors, including the index's 50-day moving
average, and has served as support for stocks.
Diversified manufacturer 3M was the top boost to the
Dow,up 2.1 percent to $90.54 after beating estimates on
Thursday.