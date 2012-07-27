US STOCKS-Futures inch up as investors eye stimulus

* Facebook, Starbucks tumble in premarket after results
* GDP data on tap
* Merck seen posting moderate earnings gains
* Futures up: Dow 5 pts, S&P 2.9 pts, Nasdaq 4.75
NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Friday at the end of a volatile week that has
reinvigorated hopes that both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank will act next week to shore up flagging
economies and stabilize the euro zone.
* Stocks leapt nearly 2 percent in the last session, erasing
most of their losses for the week, as ECB chief Mario Draghi
said he would do whatever it takes to save the euro. That
followed a story in the Wall Street Journal Wednesday which was
widely seen as heralding a new round of stimulus from the Fed.
* The Commerce Department releases its first estimate for
second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) at 8:30 a.m. ET
(1 2 30 GMT), ex pected to show the economy expanded at a 1.5
percent annual rate between April and June, down from 1.9
percent in the first three months of the year. A miss there
could reinforce expectation of Fed action.
* S&P 500 futures rose 2.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 5
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 4.75 points.
* Hopes of more stimulus have helped offset a mixed U.S.
corporate earnings season, with many companies beating profit
forecasts but often missing revenue projections and warning
about sluggish global growth.
* So far, about half of S&P 500 companies have reported
earnings. Of those, about two thirds have beat profit forecasts.
Three in five of the companies, however, have missed Wall
Street's revenue projection, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Facebook Inc reported a drastic slowdown in revenue
growth on Thursday and failed to offer financial forecasts to
quell fears about its ability to boost advertising growth,
sending its shares plummeting to a record low. The stock was
down 9.5 percent at $24.30 in premarket trade.
* Starbucks Corp cut its outlook for the current
quarter, citing global economic weakness and a recent slowdown
in visits in the United States, its biggest market for sales and
profits, sending shares tumbling more than 11 percent premarket.
* European shares offered support with a second consecutive
rise due to renewed hopes of more stimulus from global
policymakers. The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3
percent Friday, after surging 2.4 percent on Thursday.
* Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers at 9:55 a.m, ET ( 1 355 GMT) i s expected by economists
to show a reading of 72.0 on its index of consumer sentiment, in
line with a preliminary figure.
* Merck, whose sales disappointed in the prior
period, is expected to report moderate earnings gains in the
second quarter, helped by growing demand for its Januvia
diabetes drugs. Other major companies announcing results include
Chevron and Legg Mason.
* Amazon.com shares were also down 0.5 percent
after the close following the release of its results. The online
retailer forecast third-quarter revenue that lagged Wall
Street's projections.