US STOCKS-Wall St rallies; S&P 500 at highest since May 4

NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to its highest since May 4 and the Dow above 13,000 as hopes increased that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may provide further stimulus.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann to discuss several measures, including bond purchases, to help the euro zone, according to a Bloomberg report.

Helping the argument for more stimulus, data showed U.S. gross domestic product growth slowed to a 1.5 percent annual rate in the second quarter as consumers spent at their most sluggish pace in a year.

The S&P 500 financial sector was among the best performers.

The Federal Reserve meets next week, and the market is looking for signs of additional monetary stimulus. The ECB also meets, with expectations for action overseas also rising after comments Thursday from ECB President Mario Draghi.

"The reason the market's doing well today and did well yesterday is we have another round of supportive rhetoric coming out of Europe," said Leo Grohowski, who oversees more than $170 billion in client assets as chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York.

On Thursday, stocks leaped nearly 2 percent and erased much of the losses for the week as Draghi said he would do whatever it takes to save the euro. On Friday, the French daily Le Monde reported that euro-zone governments and the ECB are preparing to take action to bring down borrowing costs for Spain and Italy. [ID: nL6E8IRBC2]

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 195.45 points, or 1.52 percent, at 13,083.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 24.66 points, or 1.81 percent, at 1,384.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 58.26 points, or 2.01 percent, at 2,951.50.

Facebook Inc shares tumbled 17 percent to an all-time low of $22.28 a day after the social media company reported a drastic slowdown in revenue growth and failed to offer financial forecasts to quell fears about its ability to boost advertising growth.