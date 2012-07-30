US STOCKS-Wall St edges down after last week's surge; Fed, ECB eyed

* Investors wait for good news from world central banks

* Wal-Mart, AT&T, Coke hit 52-week highs

* Shaw surges after Chicago Bridge & Iron announces acquisition

* Indexes: Dow off 0.08 pct, S&P off 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3 pct

By Anna Louie Sussman

NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday following their best two-day run this year, as investors waited to see if central bankers later this week will suggest more stimulus is in the offing.

Investors have been hoping the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank at this week's meetings will suggest further action to stimulate demand is on the way in the coming months. Last week a strong statement from ECB President Mario Draghi pushed the Dow above 13,000 for the first time since early May, and gave the S&P 500 its biggest two-day rally since December.

Early gains on Monday faded in midday trading, as did some of the optimism for meaningful stimulus.

"I don't think American investors are sold on Europeans doing what they need to do to get the job done. People believe the Europeans have a harder time getting a consensus to solve whatever problems they have," said Peter Costa, president of Empire Executions Inc in New York.

The sectors least sensitive to consumer demand - telecom services, consumer staples, and utilities - remained up, but the healthcare, industrials and financial sectors declined.

"Right now we see things sitting on the sidelines. Regardless of what's happening in Europe, it's just as important what's happening in the U.S.," said Daniel Stecich, a trader with TJM Institutional Services in Chicago. "I think the Fed's going wait to see what the data brings before they make any type of decision."

Shaw Group surged 55 percent to $41.31, after the engineering company agreed to be acquired by Chicago Bridge & Iron Co for about $3 billion in cash and stock. The company hit a high of $43.70 earlier in the day.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.86 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,064.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.91 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,384.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.00 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,948.09.

There were still some bright spots, however, as blue chips like Wal-Mart Stores and AT&T hit new 52-week highs.

Wal-Mart was up 0.5 percent at $74.87 after hitting $75.24 earlier, and AT&T was up 0.8 percent at $37.42 after hitting $37.69.

Coca-Cola Co shares were 1.2 percent higher at $80.94.

S&P 500 companies set to report quarterly earnings on Monday include Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Eastman Chemical Co .

According to Thomson Reuters data, of the 294 in the S&P 500 that have reported second-quarter earnings to date, 67 percent have reported earnings above analyst expectations. The average over the past four quarters is 68 percent.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc plunged 49 percent to $5.54 and Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 12 percent to $46.67 after U.S. health regulators declined to approve wider use of their drug for opioid-induced constipation and asked for more data.

Apple Inc climbed 1.9 percent to $596.21. Jury selection is due to begin on Monday in the United States in a high-stakes patent battle between the iPad maker and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the culmination of over a year of pretrial jousting with billions of dollars in the balance.