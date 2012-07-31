US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as investors wait for Fed, ECB

* Eyes on Fed as it prepares for policy decision
* Pfizer climbs after earnings
* Coach worst S&P 500 performer after sales miss
* Dow off 0.3 pct, S&P 500 off 0.3 pct, Nasdaq off 0.04 pct
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Tueday as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve
Board's two-day meeting when it is widely expected to unveil new
stimulus to help revive the faltering economic recovery.
The U.S. stock market cooled off on Monday and the chill
carried over into Tuesday's session, following the best two-day
run this year. The recent rally was fueled by increased
expectations that the Fed and the European Central Bank will
take action to stimulate their respective economies at meetings
this week.
Last week, ECB President Mario Draghi said the ECB was ready
to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, igniting hopes
that the bank could revive its bond-purchase program to help cut
the borrowing costs of debt-stricken Spain and Italy. But the
German Bundesbank promptly pushed back on that idea, leaving
investors watching and waiting.
"Why would Germany agree now? They'll wait until the last
minute," said Jeff Meyerson, head of trading for Sunrise
Securities in New York. "I think it's inevitable that the ECB is
going to have to expand the euro base substantially, but if they
bail out Spain, is there enough left to fix Italy? There are
certainly a lot more questions than answers."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 34.32
points, or 0.26 percent, at 13,038.69. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.30 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,381.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.14 points, or 0.04
percent, at 2,944.70.
For the month of July, the S&P 500 was up 1.4 percent from
June, the Dow was up 1.2 percent, and the Nasdaq was up 0.3
percent.
The Fed will wrap up its two-day meeting on Wednesday, while
the ECB is set to meet on Thursday.
Government data showed U.S. consumer spending fell in June
for the first time in nearly a year when accounting for
inflation, while household income rose 0.5 percent.
The S&P/Case-Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan
areas gained 0.9 percent in May on a seasonally adjusted basis,
topping economists' expectations for a 0.5 percent increase and
suggesting the housing market's recovery continues to gain its
footing.
The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of
U.S. consumer attitudes rose to 65.9 in July from an upwardly
revised 62.7 in June, topping economists' expectations for a
decline to 61.5. [ID: nL2E8IV4Y4]
Earnings season kept rolling along, with quarterly results
scheduled from companies including Electronic Arts and
FMC Corp.
Disappointing results from large companies such as handbag
maker Coach put investors on edge, said Andrew Frankel,
co-president of Stuart Frankel & Co in New York.
"It creates a sense of fear in managers' heads. This,
coupled with headlines from Europe that won't go away and fears
that China's slowing down means you have managers who would like
to watch the action versus participate in the action."
Coach Inc slumped 17.7 percent to $49.85 after the
upscale leather goods maker reported lower-than-expected
fourth-quarter sales.
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer,
fell short of second-quarter earnings expectations, selling less
beer and spending more on distribution and marketing new U.S.
brands. U.S.-listed shares fell 2.2 percent to $79.27.
Pfizer Inc shares jumped 2.5 percent to $24.30 after
the largest U.S. drugmaker reported higher-than-expected
quarterly earnings and affirmed its 2012 profit forecast.
Aetna Inc posted weaker quarterly earnings as
expenses rose, but the results were still higher than analysts
had expected. Aetna's stock slid 2.5 percent to
$36.23.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning, of
the 321 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
second-quarter earnings to date, 67 percent have reported
earnings above analysts' expectations. Over the past four
quarters, the average is 68 percent.