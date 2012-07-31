US STOCKS-Wall St dips as traders gear up for Fed; ends July up

* Apple supports Nasdaq, new product to debut in September
* Coach worst S&P 500 performer after sales miss
* Facebook posts record closing low
* S&P 500 up nearly 10 pct so far in 2012
* Dow off 0.5 pct, S&P 500 off 0.4 pct, Nasdaq off 0.2 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday
with traders' sights set again on Wednesday's Federal Reserve
statement on the economy and a possible new round of stimulus.
The Nasdaq Composite, which underperformed on Monday, was
the smallest decliner among the three major U.S. stock indexes
in Tuesday's session, thanks in part to Apple shares'
gain of 2.6 percent after a source said a new product will makes
its debut at an event in September. Apple closed
at $610.76.
Volume was below average as Wall Street wrapped up its
second consecutive positive month, with most of the monthly
gains accumulated last week on hopes for more action from both
the Fed and the European Central Bank. The ECB will meet on
Thursday.
"Markets seem to be moving on talk, but I don't think that's
going to be enough in the next few days," said Subodh Kumar,
chief investment strategist at Subodh Kumar & Associates in
Toronto. "I think the market risks being disappointed in terms
of substance."
Coach slid 18.6 percent to $49.33 after the upscale
handbag and leather goods maker reported lower-than-expected
fourth-quarter sales. That drop was the worst single-day
percentage drop for Coach's stock since Sept. 17, 2001, which
was the first trading day after the Sept. 11 attacks on the
World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Coach was the S&P 500's
biggest loser in Tuesday's session.
For the month of July, the Dow rose 1 percent, while the S&P
500 climbed 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq added 0.2 percent. After
seven months, the S&P 500 has gained nearly 10 percent for the
year, despite a slowing world economy.
In Tuesday's session, the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 64.33 points, or 0.49 percent, to 13,008.68 at the
close. The S&P 500 Index dropped 5.98 points, or 0.43
percent, to 1,379.32. The Nasdaq Composite lost 6.32
points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,939.52.
About 6.5 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and Amex, below the 2012 daily average of
6.74 billion through Monday's close.
Roughly seven issues fell for every five that rose on both
the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.
Cirrus Logic was also one of the Nasdaq's top
gainers a day after the maker of integrated circuits posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit. Its shares shot up 23.2
percent to close at $36.77.
Facebook shares slid 6.2 percent to $21.71, their
third consecutive record closing low, after a lackluster
quarterly report last week showed decelerating user growth.
Pfizer Inc stock rose 1.4 percent to $24.04 after
earlier hitting $24.48, its highest level since December 2007.
The largest U.S. drugmaker reported higher-than-expected
quarterly earnings and affirmed its 2012 profit forecast.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of the 321 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
second-quarter earnings to date, 67.3 percent have reported
earnings above analysts' expectations. Over the past four
quarters, the average beat rate is 68 percent.
U.S. home prices rose for the fourth month in a row in May,
suggesting the housing market's recovery kept gaining traction,
even as the broader economy is still struggling. Other data
showed consumer confidence unexpectedly rose in July but
spending fell in June for the first time in nearly a year as
Americans saved more.