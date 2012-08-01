US STOCKS-Futures climb ahead of Fed statement

* Fed statement on tap
* China PMI hits eight-month low
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 3.3 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Wednesday after two straight sessions of declines
ahead of the Federal Reserve's statement on the economy and a
possible new round of stimulus.
* The Federal Reserve is likely to show on Wednesday that it
is ready to act to support a weakening U.S. economy but stop
short of aggressive measures for now.
* The S&P 500 posted its biggest two-day percentage gain to
close out last week on increased expectations both the Fed and
the European Central Bank will plan further actions to stimulate
their respective economies at meetings this week, but the index
has stalled the last two sessions as it reached levels not seen
since early May.
* Automatic Data Processing releases its July employment
report at 8:15 a.m. (1215 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey
expect 120,000 jobs were created in July versus 176,000 in June.
* At 10 a.m., the Commerce Department releases June
construction spending and the Institute for Supply Management
releases its July manufacturing index. Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast construction spending to rise 0.4 percent and a
50.2 ISM reading.
* China's official factory purchasing managers' index edged
down to an eight-month low of 50.1 in July from 50.2 in June,
suggesting the sector is barely growing, while a rival HSBC
survey indicated the more market-sensitive private sector is
starting to recover.
* S&P 500 futures rose 3.3 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 57
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 8.75 points.
* MasterCard, the world's second-largest credit and
debit card processing network, is expected to post a higher
second-quarter profit as more people across the globe use cards
instead of cash. Other major companies announcing results
include Metlife, Prudential Financial Inc and
Tesoro Corp.
* According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of the 321 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
second-quarter earnings to date, 67.3 percent have reported
earnings above analysts' expectations. Over the past four
quarters, the average beat rate is 68 percent.
* European stocks rose early on Wednesday, helped by a
string of better-than-feared corporate results ahead of policy
decisions by the Fed and the ECB which some expect to result in
bold action to support their economies. The FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent.
* Asian shares fell on Wednesday as soft Chinese
manufacturing data further undermined investor confidence and as
hopes faded for bold stimulus action this week by the Fed and
the ECB to underpin faltering economies.