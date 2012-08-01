US STOCKS-Futures advance with Fed statement on tap

* Fed likely to show it ready to act
* China PMI hits eight-month low
* Futures up: Dow 42 pts, S&P 3.9 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Wednesday after two straight sessions of declines
and ahead of the Federal Reserve's statement on the economy and
a possible new round of stimulus.
The Federal Reserve is likely to show it is ready to act to
support a weakening U.S. economy but stop short of aggressive
measures for now.
The Fed statement comes a day before a key meeting of the
European Central Bank, after its president, Mario Draghi,
heightened speculation of further ECB purchases of Italian and
Spanish bonds by saying that he would do "whatever it takes to
preserve the euro."
The S&P 500 posted its biggest two-day percentage gain to
close out last week on increased expectations both the Fed and
the European Central Bank will plan further actions to stimulate
their respective economies at the meetings this week, but the
index has stalled the last two sessions as it reached levels not
seen since early May.
"The first day of the new month the markets will be faced
with a lot of economic news, earnings, and of course the key
focus of the day will be the Fed's announcement," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
"The real focus remains around Europe and whatever Europe
does on Thursday or indicates it is going to do will either make
this market propel to much higher levels or just stay within the
trading range."
Automatic Data Processing releases its July employment
report at 8:15 a.m. (1215 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey
expect 120,000 jobs were created in July versus 176,000 in June.
At 10 a.m., the Commerce Department releases June
construction spending and the Institute for Supply Management
releases its July manufacturing index. Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast construction spending to rise 0.4 percent and a
50.2 ISM reading.
China's official factory purchasing managers' index edged
down to an eight-month low of 50.1 in July from 50.2 in June,
suggesting the sector is barely growing, while a rival HSBC
survey indicated the more market-sensitive private sector is
starting to recover.
S&P 500 futures rose 3.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 42
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11 points.
Equities closed out the month of July with the Dow up 1
percent, the S&P 500 up 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq adding 0.2
percent. After seven months, the S&P 500 has gained nearly 10
percent for the year, despite a slowing world economy.
Mastercard shares dipped 1.1 percent to $431.74 in
premarket trade after the world's second-largest credit and
debit card processing network posted second-quarter earnings.
Other major companies announcing results include Metlife
, Prudential Financial Inc and Tesoro Corp
.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of the 321 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
second-quarter earnings to date, 67.3 percent have reported
earnings above analysts' expectations. Over the past four
quarters, the average beat rate is 68 percent.
European stocks rose early on Wednesday, helped by a string
of better-than-feared corporate results ahead of policy
decisions by the Fed and the ECB which some expect to result in
bold action to support their economies. The FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent.
Asian shares fell on Wednesday as soft Chinese manufacturing
data further undermined investor confidence and as hopes faded
for bold stimulus action this week by the Fed and the ECB to
underpin faltering economies.