US STOCKS-Wall St flat as unusual trading roils shares

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. stocks were barely changed
on Wednesday as the market became consumed with unusual trading
that roiled seemingly unrelated shares on the NYSE.
Coming into the day, the market's main concern was the
Federal Reserve, which at the conclusion of a two-day meeting
later in the afternoon is likely to show it is ready to act to
support a weakening U.S. economy but stop short of aggressive
measures for now.
Stock-market traders, however, soon appeared more concerned
with unusually volatile trading in a number of shares listed on
the New York Stock Exchange, which resulted in the halt of
several stocks that appear to be unrelated.
"I think that has disrupted all the normal activities -
stocks are moving all over the place, they are weird, they are
trading like millions of shares, 100 shares at a time, so
something went haywire somewhere," said Stephen Massocca,
managing director, Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.
The trading sparked unusual activity in stocks such as
Molycorp, which had traded more than 5.7 million shares
in the first 45 minutes of trading. The stock usually averages
about 2.65 million shares daily, and it was one of the stocks
halted due to excessive volatility.
"How do you draw any conclusions (on the market) when
something like this goes on? You just don't know, so the market
is not operating efficiently," said Massocca.
Other traders called by Reuters said the unusual trading
issues were their primary focus.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 22.78 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 13,031.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 1.79 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,381.11. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.03 points, or 0.00
percent, to 2,939.55.
The Fed statement will come a day before a key meeting of
the European Central Bank, after its president, Mario Draghi,
heightened speculation of further ECB purchases of Italian and
Spanish bonds by saying that he would do "whatever it takes to
preserve the euro."
"We have the Fed today, the ECB tomorrow and everybody is
waiting on central bank policy - right now the equity markets
are being held together by easy money and if we don't get more
of it soon we are likely to be disappointed," said Jack Ablin,
chief investment officer, Harris Private Bank in Chicago.
"We are going to need a monetary booster shot both from
Europe and the U.S. to keep this party going."
The S&P 500 posted its biggest two-day percentage gain of
the year to close out last week on increased expectations both
the Fed and the European Central Bank will plan further actions
to stimulate their respective economies at the meetings this
week. However, the index has stalled over the prior two sessions
as it reached levels not seen since early May.
Data from payrolls processor Automatic Data Processing
showed private employers added 163,000 jobs in July, topping
economists' expectations for 120,000 new jobs. Investors may use
the report to glean clues on the health of the labor market
ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report.
Other major companies announcing results include Metlife
, Prudential Financial Inc and Tesoro Corp
.