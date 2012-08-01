US STOCKS-Wall St edges up ahead of Fed, unusual trading roils shares

* Several stocks paused for unusual trading
* Markets wait for Fed
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq off 0.06 pct
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. stocks edged up on
Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement,
but traders were focused on unusually high volume in dozens of
NYSE shares.
An apparent computer glitch at market maker Knight Capital
caused a surge in volume in about 150 shares at the
market's open, distracting investors from the Fed's two-day
meeting that concludes in the afternoon.
Knight said in a statement that it was advising traders to
execute their trades elsewhere, and the company's shares were
hammered, falling 19.7 percent, at one point hitting a
seven-year low of $7.62.
The NYSE is reviewing trades for 140 symbols, and halted
trade on a handful of stocks that may have been affected. These
include several Dow industrials stocks such as General Electric
and Alcoa.
"It's affecting the Street. Knight has a reasonably sized
market share of trading, and with that it's affecting fairly
broad bases of people who are executing out there," said Frank
Davis, director of sales and trading at LEK Securities in New
York.
The trading sparked unusual activity in stocks such as
Molycorp, which had traded more than 5.7 million shares
in the first 45 minutes of trading. The stock usually averages
about 2.65 million shares daily, and it was one of the stocks
halted due to excessive volatility.
Other news, such as stronger-than-expected jobs numbers from
the private payroll group ADP, and underwhelming manufacturing
data from the ISM, receded in importance [ID: nL2E8J1278] as
traders hustled to execute trades.
"If you live by the sword, you die by the sword. Whether it
was fat fingers and someone pushed a button by accident, I don't
know, but all I can say is, welcome to the world of electronic
trading," said Ted Weisberg, floor trader with Seaport
Securities in New York.
Data from payrolls processor Automatic Data Processing
showed private employers added 163,000 jobs in July, topping
economists' expectations for 120,000 new jobs. Investors may use
the report to glean clues on the health of the labor market
ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.68 points,
or 0.26 percent, at 13,042.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.19 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,382.51. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.90 points, or 0.06
percent, at 2,937.62.
Shares in Allstate, the largest publicly traded auto
and home insurer in the US, jumped 7.6 percent to their highest
level in nearly four years after beating Wall Street
expectations.
The Fed statement Wednesday afternoon will be followed by
Thursday's key meeting of the European Central Bank. Its
president, Mario Draghi, heightened speculation of further ECB
purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds by saying last week that
he would do "whatever it takes to preserve the euro," although
the German Bundesbank has already indicated its lack of support
for such a plan.
The S&P 500 posted its biggest two-day percentage gain of
the year to close out last week on increased expectations both
the Fed and the ECB will plan further actions to stimulate their
respective economies. However, the index has stalled over the
last two sessions.