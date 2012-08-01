US STOCKS-Wall St slips after Fed, trading glitch

* Stocks dip after Fed stops short of new stimulus
* Technical error at brokerage roils early trading
* Knight Capital shares hit nine-year low
* Dow, S&P off 0.3 pct; Nasdaq down 0.7 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday
on disappointment that the Federal Reserve offered no new
measures to stimulate the economy and after a computer glitch at
a brokerage triggered a spike in volatility shortly after the
open.
The market will now turn its focus to the highly anticipated
European Central Bank meeting on Thursday amid expectations that
the ECB could detail action to bring down rising borrowing costs
in Italy and Spain in defense of the euro.
"The big fireworks are tomorrow, with the statement from the
European Central Bank," said Jim Russell, chief equity
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Cincinnati.
He said the market is expecting swift, powerful action from
the ECB. "Anything short of that will represent a disappointment
to the capital markets."
Fed officials described the U.S. economy as having
"decelerated somewhat," a change of tone from its June statement
that it was "expanding moderately." But the U.S. central bank
stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus.
Markets rallied late last week in part on hopes for action
from the Fed but mostly as expectations grew the ECB would take
action to protect the euro at its Thursday meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 32.55 points,
or 0.25 percent, at 12,976.13. The S&P 500 Index slipped
4.00 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,375.32. The Nasdaq Composite
lost 19.31 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,920.21.
The run-up to the Fed statement was overshadowed by a spike
in volume and volatility in some 140 New York Stock Exchange
stocks shortly after the market opened due to a "technology
issue" at market maker Knight Capital.
Knight said in a statement it was advising traders
to execute their trades elsewhere and its shares tumbled 32.8
percent to $6.94, a nine-year closing low.
"All the brokers were on it within seconds, recognizing this
was not normal behavior in most of these stocks," said Doreen
Mogavero, chief executive at Mogavero, Lee & Co, who trades on
the floor of the NYSE.
It was the latest in a series of high-profile mishaps that
have damaged investor confidence in stock markets.
Wall Street opened higher after data showed U.S. companies
hired more workers than expected in July, but continued weakness
in the manufacturing sector pointed to sluggish economic growth.
Volume was above average with 7.26 billion shares changing
hands on the NYSE, NYSE Mkt and Nasdaq, above the year-to-date
daily average of 6.74 billion.
About eight issues fell for every five that rose on the NYSE
while on the Nasdaq 14 fell for every five advancing issues.